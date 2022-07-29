https://sputniknews.com/20220729/lavrov-rips-into-macron-defends-african-states-dubbed-illegitimate-regimes-juntas-by-french-prez-1097944190.html

Lavrov Rips Into Macron, Defends African States Dubbed ‘Illegitimate Regimes, Juntas’ by French Prez

Lavrov Rips Into Macron, Defends African States Dubbed ‘Illegitimate Regimes, Juntas’ by French Prez

The Russian foreign minister carried out a five-day, four-nation trip to Africa this week, visiting Egypt, the Republic of the Congo, Uganda and Ethiopia... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-29T19:08+0000

2022-07-29T19:08+0000

2022-07-29T19:20+0000

sergei lavrov

emmanuel macron

africa

junta

comments

diplomacy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092939617_0:296:3072:2024_1920x0_80_0_0_3645b8c5754d79582951fe00bfbbd747.jpg

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has blasted French President Emmanuel Macron over claims that Moscow is backing “juntas” in Africa.“As far as President Macron and his statements are concerned, one would really expect more ethical statements from the French,” the Russian diplomat added.In a tour of Africa this week held in parallel with Lavrov’s, Macron accused Russia of starting “a new kind of hybrid world war,” and characterized Moscow as “one of the last imperial colonial powers.”Macron’s claims raised eyebrows, as Russia is the only major European power which never had colonies in Africa, and never robbed the continent of its resource, human and development potential. Last week, in an interview with Sputnik ahead of his Africa tour, Lavrov recalled Moscow’s long-standing support for African nations during the 20th century, when Moscow assisted the region in its national liberation struggle against the colonial powers, and provided economic and educational support to dozens of nations after they won independence.During this week’s whirlwind tour of Africa, Lavrov and his hosts discussed the potential for increased cooperation in areas ranging from nuclear energy and trade to military-technical support. At a joint press conference with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday, Lavrov told a Sputnik correspondent that Africa will be sure to play a bigger role in Russia’s foreign policy amid Western attempts to isolate Moscow.

https://sputniknews.com/20220727/as-russian-fm-lavrov-concludes-africa-trip-what-was-on-the-agenda-1097866091.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220726/lavrov-russia-would-enhance-presence-in-africa-regardless-of-wests-actions-1097813564.html

africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

sergei lavrov, emmanuel macron, africa, junta, comments, diplomacy