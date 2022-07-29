International
https://sputniknews.com/20220729/japanese-swimmers-told-to-avoid-beaches-after-claims-wild-dolphin-has-bitten-over-10-people-1097921256.html
Japanese Swimmers Told to Avoid Beaches After Claims Wild Dolphin Has Bitten Over 10 People
Japanese Swimmers Told to Avoid Beaches After Claims Wild Dolphin Has Bitten Over 10 People
Dolphins are generally considered friendly and often seem to have empathy towards humans. However, if handled carelessly, they could threaten and attack a... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-29T10:34+0000
2022-07-29T10:34+0000
japan
japan
dolphins
dolphin
dolphins
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104941/22/1049412269_0:0:1921:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6b8ec966b7834d13e4cafffb01ea8b8c.jpg
Japanese Police have warned swimmers and beachgoers in Fukui to keep out of the water after reports emerged of wild dolphins attacking more than 10 people in the region, reported asahi.comSigns have reportedly been erected at Fukui's beach, reading never touch dolphins.The latest attack was reported on 24 July, when a man in his forties was bitten on his hand, according to Japanese media. The first incident of a marine mammal attacking a human was registered on 9 July.According to English-language daily newspaper, The Japan Times, officials believe that "one rough dolphin" is behind the attack.Masaki Tasui of Fukui's tourist ministry has stated that municipal authorities believe one dolphin was behind all the attacks, with the first one registered in April at the Koshino coastline.Authorities at Koshino beach have also installed machines that emit ultrasonic frequencies under water to keep the mammals away from the beach.Fukui Prefectural police said in a tweet on Monday: "Dolphins are considered very adorable, but if you approach wild dolphins carelessly, you might get bitten and injured."
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104941/22/1049412269_0:0:1707:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_0df34277f928563849aa72925e43e39b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, japan, dolphins, dolphin, dolphins

Japanese Swimmers Told to Avoid Beaches After Claims Wild Dolphin Has Bitten Over 10 People

10:34 GMT 29.07.2022
© Photo : PixabayOcean life
Ocean life - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2022
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
International
India
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Dolphins are generally considered friendly and often seem to have empathy towards humans. However, if handled carelessly, they could threaten and attack a human being.
Japanese Police have warned swimmers and beachgoers in Fukui to keep out of the water after reports emerged of wild dolphins attacking more than 10 people in the region, reported asahi.com
Signs have reportedly been erected at Fukui's beach, reading never touch dolphins.
The latest attack was reported on 24 July, when a man in his forties was bitten on his hand, according to Japanese media. The first incident of a marine mammal attacking a human was registered on 9 July.
According to English-language daily newspaper, The Japan Times, officials believe that "one rough dolphin" is behind the attack.
Masaki Tasui of Fukui's tourist ministry has stated that municipal authorities believe one dolphin was behind all the attacks, with the first one registered in April at the Koshino coastline.
Authorities at Koshino beach have also installed machines that emit ultrasonic frequencies under water to keep the mammals away from the beach.
Fukui Prefectural police said in a tweet on Monday: "Dolphins are considered very adorable, but if you approach wild dolphins carelessly, you might get bitten and injured."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала