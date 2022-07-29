https://sputniknews.com/20220729/japanese-swimmers-told-to-avoid-beaches-after-claims-wild-dolphin-has-bitten-over-10-people-1097921256.html
Japanese Swimmers Told to Avoid Beaches After Claims Wild Dolphin Has Bitten Over 10 People
Japanese Swimmers Told to Avoid Beaches After Claims Wild Dolphin Has Bitten Over 10 People
Dolphins are generally considered friendly and often seem to have empathy towards humans. However, if handled carelessly, they could threaten and attack a... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-29T10:34+0000
2022-07-29T10:34+0000
2022-07-29T10:34+0000
japan
japan
dolphins
dolphin
dolphins
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104941/22/1049412269_0:0:1921:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6b8ec966b7834d13e4cafffb01ea8b8c.jpg
Japanese Police have warned swimmers and beachgoers in Fukui to keep out of the water after reports emerged of wild dolphins attacking more than 10 people in the region, reported asahi.comSigns have reportedly been erected at Fukui's beach, reading never touch dolphins.The latest attack was reported on 24 July, when a man in his forties was bitten on his hand, according to Japanese media. The first incident of a marine mammal attacking a human was registered on 9 July.According to English-language daily newspaper, The Japan Times, officials believe that "one rough dolphin" is behind the attack.Masaki Tasui of Fukui's tourist ministry has stated that municipal authorities believe one dolphin was behind all the attacks, with the first one registered in April at the Koshino coastline.Authorities at Koshino beach have also installed machines that emit ultrasonic frequencies under water to keep the mammals away from the beach.Fukui Prefectural police said in a tweet on Monday: "Dolphins are considered very adorable, but if you approach wild dolphins carelessly, you might get bitten and injured."
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104941/22/1049412269_0:0:1707:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_0df34277f928563849aa72925e43e39b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
japan, japan, dolphins, dolphin, dolphins
Japanese Swimmers Told to Avoid Beaches After Claims Wild Dolphin Has Bitten Over 10 People
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Dolphins are generally considered friendly and often seem to have empathy towards humans. However, if handled carelessly, they could threaten and attack a human being.
Japanese Police have warned swimmers and beachgoers in Fukui to keep out of the water after reports emerged of wild dolphins attacking more than 10 people in the region, reported asahi.com
Signs have reportedly been erected at Fukui's beach, reading never touch dolphins
.
The latest attack was reported on 24 July, when a man in his forties was bitten on his hand, according to Japanese media. The first incident of a marine mammal attacking a human was registered on 9 July.
According to English-language daily newspaper, The Japan Times, officials believe that "one rough dolphin" is behind the attack.
Masaki Tasui of Fukui's tourist ministry has stated that municipal authorities
believe one dolphin was behind all the attacks, with the first one registered in April at the Koshino coastline.
Authorities at Koshino beach have also installed machines that emit ultrasonic frequencies under water to keep the mammals away from the beach.
Fukui Prefectural police said in a tweet on Monday: "Dolphins are considered very adorable
, but if you approach wild dolphins carelessly, you might get bitten and injured."