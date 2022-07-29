https://sputniknews.com/20220729/finland-sees-spike-in-reported-rapes-as-police-cite-increased-awareness-1097910309.html

Finland Sees Spike in Reported Rapes as Police Cite Increased Awareness

The number of sexual offenses reported to the police has been growing in Finland in recent years, marking a near-50-percent increase since 2017.There were 1,262 rape reports filed with the police in 2017. By 2021, the number had risen to 1,836 in a country of 5.5 million, national broadcaster Yle reported.According to the police, the uptick in reporting does not necessarily mirror an increase in the actual number of crimes committed, but rather a propensity for reporting. The police said that public debate around sexual offenses and novel legislation has led to a rise in reporting.Over the past few years alone, more than a dozen support centers for victims of sexual violence have been established in hospitals across the country, where help is provided irrespective of whether the crime has been reported.Approximately half of visitors to these centers tend to report the crime to the police immediately, while the other half do so within the following year. In most cases, failure to reporting the incident is motivated with the desire to forget it, according to police. However, the sooner a crime is reported after it has happened, the better the chances of solving it, the police noted.According to the support center staff, only a fraction of people who have experienced sexual violence actually apply for support.According to the Finnish branch of UN Women, one in three Finnish women experiences intimate partner violence at some point in their lives.As per the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), every year between 41,000 and 62,000 women experience sexual violence in Finland.At the same time, in 2021, a study, commissioned by Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s administration and carried out by the Finnish Youth Research Network and the University of Helsinki’s Institute of Criminology and Legal Policy, found that foreign-born individuals, despite making up less than seven percent of the Finnish population, accounted for nearly 38 percent of the country’s rape suspects in 2020.Finland is no outlier, as similar results have been found elsewhere in Europe, including Germany, France, Denmark and Sweden.However, official reports tend to draw the curtain on this factor, instead emphasizing others such as social disadvantage, antisocial behavior, use of intoxicants and a criminal past.

