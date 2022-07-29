https://sputniknews.com/20220729/china-urges-sco-countries-to-strengthen-cooperation-to-ensure-regional-security-1097921573.html
China Urges SCO Countries to Strengthen Cooperation to Ensure Regional Security
QINGDAO, China (Sputnik) - The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries should strengthen mutual trust and enhance cooperation to promote the recovery of the regional economy and ensure the protection of the SCO region, Vice Minister of Education and Chairman of the State Language Commission of China Du Zhanyuan said on Friday.
"In the context of many complex and multidimensional changes in the international situation, including the pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, to promote the recovery of the regional economy and ensure regional protection SCO countries need to increase their mutual trust level and enhance cooperation even more," Du said at the SCO Media and Think Tank Forum.
The SCO countries should steadily strengthen dialogue, build consensus, resolutely protect regional security and stability and strive to become a reliable and solid pillar of joint development, the vice minister said.
"Currently protectionism and the policy of unilateral actions are gaining force in the world, a small number of countries are cutting off supplies, severing ties and abusing sanctions, causing serious damage to the recovery of the global economy. The international community expects that the SCO will contribute to solving global problems and improving global governance," he added.
The vice minister noted that in the future the SCO countries should build a new type of international relations based on the principles of mutual respect, justice and mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as promote global development to a new stage of balance, coordination and inclusiveness.