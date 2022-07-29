https://sputniknews.com/20220729/china-urges-sco-countries-to-strengthen-cooperation-to-ensure-regional-security-1097921573.html

China Urges SCO Countries to Strengthen Cooperation to Ensure Regional Security

China Urges SCO Countries to Strengthen Cooperation to Ensure Regional Security

QINGDAO, China (Sputnik) - The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries should strengthen mutual trust and enhance cooperation to promote the recovery... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-29T10:11+0000

2022-07-29T10:11+0000

2022-07-29T10:11+0000

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093840705_0:320:2949:1978_1920x0_80_0_0_c4614f19d1579cc68e486209bc547cdc.jpg

"In the context of many complex and multidimensional changes in the international situation, including the pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, to promote the recovery of the regional economy and ensure regional protection SCO countries need to increase their mutual trust level and enhance cooperation even more," Du said at the SCO Media and Think Tank Forum.The SCO countries should steadily strengthen dialogue, build consensus, resolutely protect regional security and stability and strive to become a reliable and solid pillar of joint development, the vice minister said."Currently protectionism and the policy of unilateral actions are gaining force in the world, a small number of countries are cutting off supplies, severing ties and abusing sanctions, causing serious damage to the recovery of the global economy. The international community expects that the SCO will contribute to solving global problems and improving global governance," he added.The vice minister noted that in the future the SCO countries should build a new type of international relations based on the principles of mutual respect, justice and mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as promote global development to a new stage of balance, coordination and inclusiveness.

https://sputniknews.com/20220727/sco-to-account-for-almost-30-of-global-gdp-with-irans-accession---deputy-chief-1097857941.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), china