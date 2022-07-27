SCO to Account for Almost 30% of Global GDP With Iran's Accession - Deputy Chief

https://sputniknews.com/20220727/sco-to-account-for-almost-30-of-global-gdp-with-irans-accession---deputy-chief-1097857941.html

Tehran shows significant interest in joint projects of the SCO countries in the field of transport, telecommunications, IT, pharmacology and agriculture, according to Logvinov.Logvinov emphasized that since 2005, Tehran has participated in the SCO’s activities as an observer state, regularly attended meetings and maintained regular contacts with the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the organization.The SCO Deputy Secretary-General noted that "Iran is a respected and influential member of the international community, playing an important role in regional affairs."Logvinov specified that Iran is currently not under UN sanctions since Tehran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2015, which required it to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves.The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan. In September 2021, the SCO launched the procedure for admitting Iran to the organization.

