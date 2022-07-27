https://sputniknews.com/20220727/sco-to-account-for-almost-30-of-global-gdp-with-irans-accession---deputy-chief-1097857941.html
SCO to Account for Almost 30% of Global GDP With Iran's Accession - Deputy Chief
SCO to Account for Almost 30% of Global GDP With Iran's Accession - Deputy Chief
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will include countries with a total population of almost 86 million people and account for... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-27T14:29+0000
2022-07-27T14:29+0000
2022-07-27T14:29+0000
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
iran
gdp
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097857794_0:0:2783:1566_1920x0_80_0_0_a42ff024dd88b0b0cefd9205b3a7bb0b.jpg
Tehran shows significant interest in joint projects of the SCO countries in the field of transport, telecommunications, IT, pharmacology and agriculture, according to Logvinov.Logvinov emphasized that since 2005, Tehran has participated in the SCO’s activities as an observer state, regularly attended meetings and maintained regular contacts with the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the organization.The SCO Deputy Secretary-General noted that "Iran is a respected and influential member of the international community, playing an important role in regional affairs."Logvinov specified that Iran is currently not under UN sanctions since Tehran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2015, which required it to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves.The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan. In September 2021, the SCO launched the procedure for admitting Iran to the organization.
https://sputniknews.com/20220711/iran-to-become-member-of-shanghai-cooperation-organization-this-year---uzbekistans-foreign-ministry-1097197285.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097857794_26:0:2757:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ea68cba24b39ee01d5b7957bc0f9f6ee.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), iran, gdp
SCO to Account for Almost 30% of Global GDP With Iran's Accession - Deputy Chief
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will include countries with a total population of almost 86 million people and account for almost 30% of the global GDP with Iran’s accession, SCO Deputy Secretary-General Grigory Logvinov told Sputnik.
Tehran shows significant interest in joint projects of the SCO countries in the field of transport, telecommunications, IT, pharmacology and agriculture, according to Logvinov.
"With the admission of Iran, the total number of the ‘SCO family’ will increase by almost 86 million people and the total global GDP is expected to reach almost 30%. This in itself clearly illustrates the effect of Iran's accession to the SCO," the official said.
Logvinov emphasized that since 2005, Tehran has participated in the SCO’s activities as an observer state, regularly attended meetings and maintained regular contacts with the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the organization.
The SCO Deputy Secretary-General noted that "Iran is a respected and influential member of the international community, playing an important role in regional affairs."
Logvinov specified that Iran is currently not under UN sanctions since Tehran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2015, which required it to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves.
The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan. In September 2021, the SCO launched the procedure for admitting Iran to the organization.