WHO Urges People to Reduce Number of Sexual Partners Amid Monkeypox Outbreak
In a video posted on social media, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recommended that "men who have sex with men" should reduce the number of their sexual contacts and think twice before initiating sex with new partners due to the disease outbreak.
Amid rising cases
of monkeypox across the world, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday that the best way to protect against the disease is "to reduce the risk of exposure."
"For men who have sex with men, this includes, for the moment, reducing your number of sexual partners, reconsidering sex with new partners, and exchanging contact details with any new partners to enable follow-up if needed," Ghebreyesus said.
Although the WHO chief noted that monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease, it can still spread through any prolonged skin-to-skin contact as well as through contaminated linens and bedding. He quoted statistics which say 98 percent of cases so far are among men who had sex with men, but suggested anyone exposed can contract monkeypox.
While several countries have started administering smallpox vaccines
believed to be effective against monkeypox, the WHO chief has recommended a targeted vaccination approach for those exposed to someone with the disease or at higher risk, including health workers.
"At this time, we do not recommend mass vaccination against monkeypox," Ghebreyesus said.
He also pointed out that vaccines aren't immediately effective and can take several weeks to offer protection.
On Saturday, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency. More than 18,000 cases of the disease have been reported from 78 countries, with 70% of them being from Europe and 25% from the US.
Five deaths have been registered since May, and around 10 percent of those infected end up in hospital to manage the pain.