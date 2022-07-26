https://sputniknews.com/20220726/us-reports-highest-number-of-monkeypox-cases-globally-1097821085.html
US Reports Highest Number of Monkeypox Cases Globally
US Reports Highest Number of Monkeypox Cases Globally
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has reported the highest number of monkeypox cases around the world this year, according to CDC data.
As of Monday evening, the US had reported 3,846 cases.The CDC has recorded 18,095 cases across 75 countries so far this year. Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France also have recorded upwards of 1,500 cases.On Saturday, the WHO announced that monkeypox had become a global health emergency. The Biden administration is reportedly planning to decide whether to make an emergency health declaration this week, in addition to appointing a White House coordinator to oversee the US response to the monkeypox outbreak.
