Russian Embassy Urges US to Ensure Unhindered Operation of Russian, Foreign Ports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in the US urged Washington on Thursday to ensure the unhindered operation of the transport and logistics system, including Russian and foreign ports, as well as financial support for relevant operations.
""Public assurances ... do not work. It is necessary to ensure the smooth operation of the transport and logistics system, including Russian and foreign ports, as well as normal financial support for relevant operations," the embassy wrote on Telegram, commenting on the recent statement by US lawmakers on Russia's alleged responsibility for the global food crisis.
The Russian Embassy in the United States also urged Washington to take steps to guarantee the exclusion of Russian food and fertilizers supplies from its sanctions list.
"We urge the US authorities ... to take concrete steps to guarantee the exclusion of Russian food and fertilizer supplies from direct and indirect sanctions restrictions," the embassy wrote on Telegram, commenting on the recent statement by US lawmakers on Russia's alleged responsibility for the global food crisis.
According to the embassy, the origins of the agricultural crisis lie in errors of the macroeconomic policies of the Western states, the Russian Embassy in the United States said on Thursday.
"The origins of the agricultural crisis lie in systemic errors in the macroeconomic policies of the Western states," the embassy wrote on Telegram, commenting on Washington's remark accusing Moscow in the global food crisis.
Moscow intends to continue to fulfill in good faith all its obligations under export agricultural contracts, the statement added.
