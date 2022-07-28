https://sputniknews.com/20220728/german-cities-to-turn-off-hot-water-illumination-of-government-buildings-to-save-gas-1097896431.html

German Cities to Turn Off Hot Water, Illumination of Government Buildings to Save Gas

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The authorities of the Bavarian capital city of Munich and Lower Saxony's Hanover will turn off hot water in office buildings, fountains... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

"In order to survive the winter well, we must significantly reduce electricity and heat consumption. We are all called to do our part," Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter said in a statement, published on the official website.Reiter listed the reduction of the minimum temperature, water closure in office buildings and schools during the summer holidays, the complete shutdown of fountains, and cutting off city hall illumination during nighttime as new gas-saving measures in Munich. Almost half of all traffic lights are being turned off while there is no heavy traffic on roads, the mayor added.Onay said that the Hanover authorities will cut off gas-fired heating and hot water in gyms, swimming pools, and public places; the minimum temperature in gyms will be set to 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit). He added that fountains and illumination of government buildings and historic sites will also be shut down.On Tuesday, the EU energy ministers reached a political agreement on the so-called "Save Gas for a Safe Winter" plan on coordinated demand reduction measures for gas. The emergency plan recommends a voluntary 15% cut in natural gas consumption from August 2022 to March 2023, which the member states will institute "with measures of their own choice."

