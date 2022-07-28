https://sputniknews.com/20220728/gazprom-reduces-production-pope-francis-in-canada-interest-rates-low-cost-housing-shortage-1097865530.html

Gazprom Reduces Production, Pope Francis in Canada, Interest Rates, Low Cost Housing Shortage

Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst joins the show to talk about the latest developments in Eastern Europe. Kiriakou and Sleboda talk about how Russian energy giant Gazprom said that it would further reduce natural gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20 percent of capacity, citing equipment repairs. The move is ramping up fears that may cut off gas to Europe as it begins to prepare for winterJohn Kane, Mohawk activist and educator, producer and Host of the Let's Talk Native Podcast, and co-host of Resistance Radio on WBAI Pacifica Radio New York joins the show to talk about Pope Francis is in Canada this week to ask forgiveness from the country’s indigenous people for years of forcing indigenous children into Catholic-run schools, away from their families, stripped of their language, culture, and customs. In hundreds, perhaps thousands, of cases, children died and were buried in unmarked graves. The Pope said that he was deeply sorry and ashamed for the colonial attitude of the powers that oppressed indigenous people.Steve Grumbine, Founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese. He's also a leading activist and evangelist for Modern Monetary Theory joins the show to discuss the impact that the next Fed rate hike will have on households and the economy overall. Then they discuss Biden’s recent poll numbers and whether the economy is already in recession.Ron Clewer, Illinois Market President Gorman & Company and affordable housing advocate joins the show to talk about Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are scrambling to pass affordable housing legislation after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin killed a larger overall bill that would have included provisions for affordable housing. Lawmakers from both parties want to boost tax credits that incentivize builders to construct cheaper homes for lower-income families in order to offset the huge markups that builders get for luxury homes. The problem, though, is that state and local leaders don’t want to build affordable housing because it often depresses land values and drags down tax revenues, which in turn hurts funding for public schools.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

