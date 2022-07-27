https://sputniknews.com/20220727/turkeys-foreign-policy-monkeypox-outbreak-trump-returns-to-dc-and-another-interest-rate-hike-1097830216.html

Turkey's Foreign Policy, Monkeypox Outbreak, Trump Returns to DC and Another Interest Rate Hike

Turkey's Foreign Policy, Monkeypox Outbreak, Trump Returns to DC and Another Interest Rate Hike

Elijah Magnier, Veteran war journalist: 35 years plus in Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Libya, Sudan and Yugoslavia joins the show to break down the latest developments in Turkey’s foreign policy. Turkey is one of the most enigmatic countries in the world. It’s both western and eastern–a member of NATO, but effectively banned from the European Union. And it has long been governed–some would say “ruled” by an elected strongman, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey has involved militarily in Syria, it recently bombed a tourist resort in Iraq, it’s fighting the Kurdistan Workers Party in the eastern part of the country, and it violates Greece’s airspace on a daily basis. Turkey will hold national elections in June 2023 and while it may seem that Erdogan is a shoe-in, there is an entire generation of young Turkish voters who have known no other leader. And many of them are unhappy with the country’s runaway inflation, lack of job opportunities, and constant state of conflict with its neighbors, according to Mangier.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist joins the show to talk about the latest research regarding the Monkeypox outbreak. The US has reported more than 3,400 confirmed or suspected Monkeypox cases, federal data showed, becoming the country with the most known infections growing into a global health emergency.Ted Rall, award winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author, his latest book is "The Stringer,” and co-host of the DMZ America podcast with Ted Rall & Scott Stantis joins the show. They begin the conversation with the relationship between the US and the Taliban government in Afghanistan. Then they talk about The Washington Post article “Biden poised for big wins in Congress!” President Biden and the Democrats appear ready to notch a string of victories.” The Misfits talk about what some of these victories are about to be.Eugene Craig, Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist joins the show to talk about Republican politics. Donald Trump returned to Washington today for the first time since Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, 2021. He’s in town for meetings with officials at the America First Policy Institute. It’s a populist conservative think tank referred to in Washington as the Trump White House in Waiting. And they talk about Trump running for president in 2024We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

