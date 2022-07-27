https://sputniknews.com/20220727/sco-says-interest-in-bloc-keeps-growing-despite-western-pressure-1097856891.html

SCO Says Interest in Bloc Keeps Growing Despite Western Pressure

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The rise in tensions between the West and Russia and China did not influence a single state to reconsider cooperation with the Shanghai... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

On the contrary, many countries decided to take a closer look at the SCO and to learn more about the organization's activities, according to the official.The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan. The SCO's observer countries include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, while the partner countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey. At the summit in Dushanbe in September 2021, the SCO launched the procedure for admitting Iran to the organization and granting dialogue partner status to Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.Earlier this month, Belarus submitted application to join the SCO. SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming has confirmed the receipt of Belarus' application and said that the organization stands ready to begin all necessary legal procedures.

