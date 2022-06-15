International
BREAKING: EU Begins Legal Proceedings Against UK Over N. Ireland Protocol Bill
SCO Considering Admission of Ten More Member States, Observers and Partners in 2022
TASHKENT (Sputnik) - The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is currently considering membership, observation and dialogue partnership applications from 10...
SCO Considering Admission of Ten More Member States, Observers and Partners in 2022

09:54 GMT 15.06.2022
© Photo : Shanghai Cooperation OrganisationShanghai Cooperation Organisation
© Photo : Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
