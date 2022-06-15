https://sputniknews.com/20220615/sco-considering-admission-of-ten-more-member-states-observers-and-partners-in-2022-1096331533.html

SCO Considering Admission of Ten More Member States, Observers and Partners in 2022

TASHKENT (Sputnik) - The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is currently considering membership, observation and dialogue partnership applications from 10... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International

Uzbekistan, which is currently chairing the organisation, will host the annual summit in the city of Samarkand from 15-16 September.Further expansion of the SCO is one of the key issues on the summit's agenda, Norov said, adding that the organisation had already prepared a memorandum on Iran's commitments to become a SCO member country.The Uzbek foreign minister added that several other memorandums of partnership are expected to be signed during the summit with international and regional organisations, including the League of Arab States, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).According to Norov, the summit will be of "significant importance" as it will become a timely and effective platform for the SCO leaders to discuss a series of issues on the regional and global agenda.

