https://sputniknews.com/20220615/sco-considering-admission-of-ten-more-member-states-observers-and-partners-in-2022-1096331533.html
SCO Considering Admission of Ten More Member States, Observers and Partners in 2022
SCO Considering Admission of Ten More Member States, Observers and Partners in 2022
TASHKENT (Sputnik) - The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is currently considering membership, observation and dialogue partnership applications from 10... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-15T09:54+0000
2022-06-15T09:54+0000
2022-06-15T09:54+0000
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
uzbekistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/20/1075872081_0:49:2730:1585_1920x0_80_0_0_0b3c2f397bce799cb2ffd138070b27ae.jpg
Uzbekistan, which is currently chairing the organisation, will host the annual summit in the city of Samarkand from 15-16 September.Further expansion of the SCO is one of the key issues on the summit's agenda, Norov said, adding that the organisation had already prepared a memorandum on Iran's commitments to become a SCO member country.The Uzbek foreign minister added that several other memorandums of partnership are expected to be signed during the summit with international and regional organisations, including the League of Arab States, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).According to Norov, the summit will be of "significant importance" as it will become a timely and effective platform for the SCO leaders to discuss a series of issues on the regional and global agenda.
uzbekistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/20/1075872081_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_df9fe48aa14b4ae6389eb03773123303.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), uzbekistan
SCO Considering Admission of Ten More Member States, Observers and Partners in 2022
TASHKENT (Sputnik) - The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is currently considering membership, observation and dialogue partnership applications from 10 more countries, with a final decision expected during its annual summit in September, Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov said on Wednesday.
Uzbekistan, which is currently chairing the organisation, will host the annual summit in the city of Samarkand from 15-16 September.
"Applications from about 10 more countries intending to participate in SCO activities as full members, observers, and dialogue partners will be considered," Norov told the Uzbek foreign ministry's official news agency, Dunyo.
Further expansion of the SCO is one of the key issues on the summit's agenda, Norov said, adding that the organisation had already prepared a memorandum on Iran's commitments to become a SCO member country.
"The document will practically pave the way for a full-fledged membership of this major Middle Eastern country in our organisation," he said.
The Uzbek foreign minister added that several other memorandums of partnership are expected to be signed during the summit with international and regional organisations, including the League of Arab States, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).
According to Norov, the summit will be of "significant importance" as it will become a timely and effective platform for the SCO leaders to discuss a series of issues on the regional and global agenda.