PM Lapid 'Amateurish' in Tackling Jewish Agency Dispute, Says Israeli Politician

On July 28, a Moscow court is to hold a preliminary hearing in the case of the Jewish Agency, an organization that facilitates Jewish immigration to Israel.In the end of this legal process, which has already been going on for weeks, Russia might decide to shut down the affiliate of the Agency on its territory.For Russia, the matter is purely judicial. Moscow suspects the international body has committed several legal violations and breached Russian law. Therefore, it is demanding the elimination of those obstacles if the Agency is to continue its work in Russia.Out of ProportionOn Sunday, the country's Prime Minister Yair Lapid convened an urgent meeting, where he warned that the situation around the Agency could hurt the bilateral ties between the countries. He has also instructed his team to come up with a number of counter-measures that might include the recalling of the Israeli ambassador to Russia for talks.Officials in Jerusalem are making a mistake in relations with Russia, Michael Kleiner, an Israeli politician and the President of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party Supreme Court believes.Long FriendshipThe warm relationship between Israel and Russia has deep roots, says Kleiner, explaining that its foundations were during World War II.After the war, Moscow continued its support, including on the international platforms. In 1947, for example, it backed the United Nations' partition plan of Palestine that divided the area between Jews and Arabs, with Jerusalem serving as an international city. A year later, it voted in favour of the new state, Israel, and even supplied it with ammunition against the Arab armies that attacked her a day after the declaration of independence.Throughout the years, Moscow has changed its position on Israel and at times it has aligned itself with Israel's rivals, something that caused frictions. But the coming to power of Vladimir Putin in 2000 has improved the bilateral ties.Under his leadership trade has bloomed, cultural cooperation has been tightened, security understandings, including those in Syria, have been achieved.No Crisis in SightKleiner believes that part of the reason for such warm ties has been the personal friendship between Putin and the former premier Netanyahu. And looking at the tensions now, he regrets how the ties that have been built for years, are being destroyed.Nevertheless, the Israeli politician believes that the current tensions will not derail the ties between the two nations.In a way, this has already been happening. On Tuesday, Israel's President Isaac Herzog turned down the heat in Israel, stressing the importance of ties between Russia and Israel. He also said that his country should keep a low profile in handling this issue.

