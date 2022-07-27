https://sputniknews.com/20220727/pm-lapid-amateurish-in-tackling-jewish-agency-dispute-says-israeli-politician--1097842890.html
PM Lapid 'Amateurish' in Tackling Jewish Agency Dispute, Says Israeli Politician
On July 28, a Moscow court is to hold a preliminary hearing in the case of the Jewish Agency, an organization that facilitates Jewish immigration to Israel.In the end of this legal process, which has already been going on for weeks, Russia might decide to shut down the affiliate of the Agency on its territory.For Russia, the matter is purely judicial. Moscow suspects the international body has committed several legal violations and breached Russian law. Therefore, it is demanding the elimination of those obstacles if the Agency is to continue its work in Russia.Out of ProportionOn Sunday, the country's Prime Minister Yair Lapid convened an urgent meeting, where he warned that the situation around the Agency could hurt the bilateral ties between the countries. He has also instructed his team to come up with a number of counter-measures that might include the recalling of the Israeli ambassador to Russia for talks.Officials in Jerusalem are making a mistake in relations with Russia, Michael Kleiner, an Israeli politician and the President of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party Supreme Court believes.Long FriendshipThe warm relationship between Israel and Russia has deep roots, says Kleiner, explaining that its foundations were during World War II.After the war, Moscow continued its support, including on the international platforms. In 1947, for example, it backed the United Nations' partition plan of Palestine that divided the area between Jews and Arabs, with Jerusalem serving as an international city. A year later, it voted in favour of the new state, Israel, and even supplied it with ammunition against the Arab armies that attacked her a day after the declaration of independence.Throughout the years, Moscow has changed its position on Israel and at times it has aligned itself with Israel's rivals, something that caused frictions. But the coming to power of Vladimir Putin in 2000 has improved the bilateral ties.Under his leadership trade has bloomed, cultural cooperation has been tightened, security understandings, including those in Syria, have been achieved.No Crisis in SightKleiner believes that part of the reason for such warm ties has been the personal friendship between Putin and the former premier Netanyahu. And looking at the tensions now, he regrets how the ties that have been built for years, are being destroyed.Nevertheless, the Israeli politician believes that the current tensions will not derail the ties between the two nations.In a way, this has already been happening. On Tuesday, Israel's President Isaac Herzog turned down the heat in Israel, stressing the importance of ties between Russia and Israel. He also said that his country should keep a low profile in handling this issue.
The situation around the Jewish Agency's potential closure in Russia has prompted Israeli Prime Minister Lapid to warn that the closure of the organization could cast a shadow on bilateral relations with Russia. Moscow, in turn, has warned against the politicization of the case, stressing it is purely a legal issue.
On July 28, a Moscow court is to hold a preliminary hearing in the case of the Jewish Agency, an organization that facilitates Jewish immigration to Israel.
In the end of this legal process, which has already been going on for weeks, Russia might decide to shut down the affiliate of the Agency on its territory.
For Russia, the matter is purely judicial. Moscow suspects the international body has committed several legal violations and breached Russian law. Therefore, it is demanding the elimination of those obstacles if the Agency is to continue its work in Russia.
Out of Proportion
On Sunday, the country's Prime Minister Yair Lapid convened an urgent meeting, where he warned that the situation around the Agency could hurt the bilateral ties between the countries. He has also instructed his team to come up with a number of counter-measures that might include the recalling of the Israeli ambassador to Russia for talks.
Officials in Jerusalem are making a mistake in relations with Russia, Michael Kleiner
, an Israeli politician and the President of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party Supreme Court believes.
"I don't like to criticize the Israeli premier, while being interviewed for a foreign agency... but he [Lapid] looks like an amateur in foreign policy, and not only in the case of Russia," said Kleiner, referring to Lapid's comments against Poland last year that almost led to an unprecedented crisis.
"He acts like an elephant in an ivory store, and he forgets that there is friendship between Russia and Israel that has spanned many years," added Kleiner, who has written extensively about the incorrect stance his country has been taking vis-a-vis Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
Long Friendship
The warm relationship between Israel and Russia has deep roots, says Kleiner, explaining that its foundations were during World War II.
"Everyone remembers what the Soviets did during World War II and how they helped to save many of the Jewish people. Who knows what their fate would have been like now, if it hadn’t been for the Soviets back then."
After the war, Moscow continued its support, including on the international platforms. In 1947, for example, it backed the United Nations' partition plan of Palestine that divided the area between Jews and Arabs, with Jerusalem serving as an international city. A year later, it voted in favour of the new state, Israel
, and even supplied it with ammunition against the Arab armies that attacked her a day after the declaration of independence.
Throughout the years, Moscow has changed its position on Israel and at times it has aligned itself with Israel's rivals, something that caused frictions. But the coming to power of Vladimir Putin in 2000 has improved the bilateral ties.
Under his leadership trade has bloomed, cultural cooperation has been tightened, security understandings, including those in Syria, have been achieved.
No Crisis in Sight
Kleiner believes that part of the reason for such warm ties has been the personal friendship between Putin and the former premier Netanyahu. And looking at the tensions now, he regrets how the ties that have been built for years, are being destroyed.
"Lapid is now acting against the interests of Israel. He doesn't understand the rules of the game, and he is breaking all the glass that diplomats have been trying hard not to break."
"Of course, he can disagree with Russia. He can have his own views on the situation in Ukraine and he can vote against Russia at the United Nations. It is OK. Russia doesn't always agree with Israel's actions either, and yet we have had wonderful relations that have only improved with time... While criticizing, he [Lapid] needs to remember the big picture," added Kleiner.
Nevertheless, the Israeli politician believes that the current tensions will not derail the ties between the two nations.
"I believe that there will be no crisis," he stressed. "In Israel, the power is concentrated in the hands of the Parliament, not the Prime Minister. So I believe that at some point responsible ministers will come to Lapid and ask him to stop."
In a way, this has already been happening. On Tuesday, Israel's President Isaac Herzog turned down the heat in Israel, stressing the importance of ties between Russia and Israel
. He also said that his country should keep a low profile in handling this issue.
"Some things are better left unsaid...I believe that the less we speak about it, the better we'll be. It will allow proper treatment of the issue."