https://sputniknews.com/20220727/japanese-leader-reportedly-eyeing-trip-to-middle-east-amid-surging-oil-prices-1097858136.html

Japanese Leader Reportedly Eyeing Trip to Middle East Amid Surging Oil Prices

Japanese Leader Reportedly Eyeing Trip to Middle East Amid Surging Oil Prices

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in late August to assist in... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-27T14:41+0000

2022-07-27T14:41+0000

2022-07-27T14:41+0000

japan

fumio kishida

middle east

oil

oil prices

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103335/96/1033359629_0:144:3129:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_0b0c32db961d2037a57a195e2e0bfc6d.jpg

According to the report, Kishida could visit the said Middle Eastern countries after his attendance at the International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Tunisia from August 27-28. The visit comes amid soaring energy prices and Tokyo's rising concerns about supplies of liquefied natural gas from Russia. Kishida is also planning to secure stable energy supplies in the course of his visit to the Middle East since Japan imports about 90% of its crude oil from the region.It would be the first visit of a Japanese leader to the Middle East since January 2020, when former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe traveled to the region, Kyodo said.US President Joe Biden made a similar Middle Eastern tour in mid-July, with the last leg including a visit to Saudi Arabia. Riyadh had committed to help in balancing the global oil market to help stabilize prices, the White House said after Biden's talks with Saudi leaders in Jeddah. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, in turn, that there would be no announcement bilaterally on boosting oil production since action like that should be taken by OPEC+ countries.

https://sputniknews.com/20220717/biden-went-to-the-middle-east-to-solve-us-economic-problems-not-bring-peace-expert-says-1097394037.html

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

japan, fumio kishida, middle east, oil, oil prices