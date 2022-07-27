International
https://sputniknews.com/20220727/japanese-leader-reportedly-eyeing-trip-to-middle-east-amid-surging-oil-prices-1097858136.html
Japanese Leader Reportedly Eyeing Trip to Middle East Amid Surging Oil Prices
Japanese Leader Reportedly Eyeing Trip to Middle East Amid Surging Oil Prices
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in late August to assist in... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-27T14:41+0000
2022-07-27T14:41+0000
japan
fumio kishida
middle east
oil
oil prices
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103335/96/1033359629_0:144:3129:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_0b0c32db961d2037a57a195e2e0bfc6d.jpg
According to the report, Kishida could visit the said Middle Eastern countries after his attendance at the International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Tunisia from August 27-28. The visit comes amid soaring energy prices and Tokyo's rising concerns about supplies of liquefied natural gas from Russia. Kishida is also planning to secure stable energy supplies in the course of his visit to the Middle East since Japan imports about 90% of its crude oil from the region.It would be the first visit of a Japanese leader to the Middle East since January 2020, when former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe traveled to the region, Kyodo said.US President Joe Biden made a similar Middle Eastern tour in mid-July, with the last leg including a visit to Saudi Arabia. Riyadh had committed to help in balancing the global oil market to help stabilize prices, the White House said after Biden's talks with Saudi leaders in Jeddah. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, in turn, that there would be no announcement bilaterally on boosting oil production since action like that should be taken by OPEC+ countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20220717/biden-went-to-the-middle-east-to-solve-us-economic-problems-not-bring-peace-expert-says-1097394037.html
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103335/96/1033359629_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d6afb8230476ccb40bb01ec97e8cbb5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, fumio kishida, middle east, oil, oil prices

Japanese Leader Reportedly Eyeing Trip to Middle East Amid Surging Oil Prices

14:41 GMT 27.07.2022
© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev / Go to the photo bankJapanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida. File photo
Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2022
© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in late August to assist in stabilizing crude oil markets amid soaring energy prices, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.
According to the report, Kishida could visit the said Middle Eastern countries after his attendance at the International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Tunisia from August 27-28.
The visit comes amid soaring energy prices and Tokyo's rising concerns about supplies of liquefied natural gas from Russia. Kishida is also planning to secure stable energy supplies in the course of his visit to the Middle East since Japan imports about 90% of its crude oil from the region.
US President Joe Biden and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas speak together after their statements to the media at the Muqataa Presidential Compound in the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on July 15, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2022
Biden Went to the Middle East to Solve US Economic Problems, Not Bring Peace, Expert Says
17 July, 11:21 GMT
It would be the first visit of a Japanese leader to the Middle East since January 2020, when former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe traveled to the region, Kyodo said.
US President Joe Biden made a similar Middle Eastern tour in mid-July, with the last leg including a visit to Saudi Arabia. Riyadh had committed to help in balancing the global oil market to help stabilize prices, the White House said after Biden's talks with Saudi leaders in Jeddah.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, in turn, that there would be no announcement bilaterally on boosting oil production since action like that should be taken by OPEC+ countries.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала