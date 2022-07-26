https://sputniknews.com/20220726/russian-fm-lavrov-holds-joint-press-conference-with-ugandan-president-museveni-1097808135.html
Lavrov arrived to the country on Monday and held a short meeting with his counterpart Jeje Odongo during his trip to the continent. 26.07.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Entebbe, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni hold a joint press conference.This event comes as a part of Lavrov's five-day trip across Africa. The Russian diplomat met with the Egyptian leadership in Cairo on Sunday and then traveled to the Republic of the Congo the next day. After Uganda, he is also expected to visit Ethiopia.
Sputnik is live from Entebbe, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni hold a joint press conference.
This event comes as a part of Lavrov's five-day trip across Africa. The Russian diplomat met with the Egyptian leadership in Cairo on Sunday and then traveled to the Republic of the Congo the next day. After Uganda, he is also expected to visit Ethiopia.
