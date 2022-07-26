International
Breaking News: EU Energy Ministers Reach Political Agreement on Gas Reduction Framework
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Joint Press Conference With Ugandan President Museveni
Lavrov arrived to the country on Monday and held a short meeting with his counterpart Jeje Odongo during his trip to the continent. 26.07.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Entebbe, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni hold a joint press conference.This event comes as a part of Lavrov's five-day trip across Africa. The Russian diplomat met with the Egyptian leadership in Cairo on Sunday and then traveled to the Republic of the Congo the next day. After Uganda, he is also expected to visit Ethiopia.
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Joint Press Conference With Ugandan President Museveni

10:08 GMT 26.07.2022
International
India
Lavrov arrived to the country on Monday and held a short meeting with his counterpart Jeje Odongo during his trip to the continent.
Sputnik is live from Entebbe, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni hold a joint press conference.
This event comes as a part of Lavrov's five-day trip across Africa. The Russian diplomat met with the Egyptian leadership in Cairo on Sunday and then traveled to the Republic of the Congo the next day. After Uganda, he is also expected to visit Ethiopia.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
