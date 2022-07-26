https://sputniknews.com/20220726/russian-fm-lavrov-holds-joint-press-conference-with-ugandan-president-museveni-1097808135.html

Russian FM Lavrov Holds Joint Press Conference With Ugandan President Museveni

Russian FM Lavrov Holds Joint Press Conference With Ugandan President Museveni

Lavrov arrived to the country on Monday and held a short meeting with his counterpart Jeje Odongo during his trip to the continent. 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-26T10:08+0000

2022-07-26T10:08+0000

2022-07-26T10:08+0000

sergei lavrov

russia

africa

congo

yoweri museveni

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1e/1096838845_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_ef8b2f996933b5ab9a54fdefef210c5f.jpg

Sputnik is live from Entebbe, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni hold a joint press conference.This event comes as a part of Lavrov's five-day trip across Africa. The Russian diplomat met with the Egyptian leadership in Cairo on Sunday and then traveled to the Republic of the Congo the next day. After Uganda, he is also expected to visit Ethiopia.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

congo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian FM Lavrov Holds Joint Press Conference With Ugandan President Museveni Russian FM Lavrov Holds Joint Press Conference With Ugandan President Museveni 2022-07-26T10:08+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sergei lavrov, russia, africa, congo, yoweri museveni, видео