Indian Army Scrambles to Roll Out 5G Network Along the Border With China

2022-07-26T11:48+0000

2022-07-26T11:48+0000

2022-07-26T11:48+0000

The Indian Army has sought help from domestic firms to set up a 5G cellular network in high-altitude regions (up to 18,000 ft) for its field formations for voice calls, data, and messages.The demand for an early roll out of the next generation communication system came when troops deployed at forward bases complained about booming sound in their radio communications, allegedly due to strong 5G waves from Chinese base stations.The document emphasizes that companies need to provide ample evidence that their equipment is geo-redundant, meaning they will provide uninterrupted communication to the formations deployed along the border with China.China recently installed 5G towers in contested areas such as Hot Springs and Pangong Tso along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). These are the areas where two countries have deployed thousands of troops with advanced military assets following a violent clash in June 2020, which resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and four PLA troops.Indian citizens living near the border—from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh have been complaining about network issues for years, alleging that their mobile phones or radio were intercepted by Chinese telecom networks.The rugged terrain of the Himalayas poses challenges to expediting the mobile tower installation process. But the official hopes that installation would be completed in the next one to two years.The Defense Ministry is also looking to launch a new satellite for the armed forces, which will help use the K-band frequency. An expert told Sputnik that Delhi needs to step up efforts to provide uninterrupted services to troops and civilians.The Indian government has planned to roll out its 5G network in September-October this year, with a spectrum auction underway from Tuesday.

china

ladakh region

