VIDEO: PLA Conducts Military Exercise Over Pangong Lake as India-China Border Talks End in Stalemate

Delhi and Beijing reached an agreement in February 2021 to disengage troops from the 135-km Pangong Lake, creating buffer zones until all outstanding border... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-19T08:45+0000

China’s People’s Liberation Army has carried out a military exercise with attack helicopters over the contentious Pangong Lake, a video telecasted by the state media network CCTV shows. The video shows the army aviation brigade attached to the PLA Xinjiang Military Command carrying out an exercise over the world’s highest saltwater lake, Pangong lake, at an altitude of almost 4,350 metres.China’s state media reported that Z-10 attack helicopters joined the drills for the first time, unlike the post when only transport helicopters carried border defense troops for patrol missions.Monday evening, Delhi and Beijing issued a joint statement, saying both sides had agreed to maintain the “security and stability” on the ground in the Western Sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) — a loosely demarcated boundary separating two Asian giants. “The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest,” the statement added.India reportedly suggested a “comprehensive disengagement and de-escalation” to end the tensions.It was a rare meeting of Xi Jinping, who visited the region after eight long years, with troops, including the Galwan Valley regiment commander Qi Fabao, involved in the ongoing border stand-off with India in Eastern Ladakh.Twenty Indian soldiers and four PLA troops were killed in the June 15, 2020 clash that marked the first casualties in the border clash since 1975.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

