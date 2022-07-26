https://sputniknews.com/20220726/hair-loss-and-sexual-dysfunction-are-new-long-covid-symptoms-1097796801.html

Hair Loss and Sexual Dysfunction are New Long COVID Symptoms

Hair Loss and Sexual Dysfunction are New Long COVID Symptoms

The list of long COVID symptoms is growing, with researchers adding two new medical conditions. Hair loss and low libido are now being seen among those with... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-26T03:58+0000

2022-07-26T03:58+0000

2022-07-26T03:58+0000

study

covid-19

science

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1d/1083486800_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_87a3b284a52fd6e7f7e63463380a9990.jpg

A study conducted by the United Kingdom’s University of Birmingham and published in the journal Nature Medicine found new symptoms for adults who are suffering from long COVID, despite not being hospitalized.The most common symptoms of long COVID include loss of sense of smell, shortness of breath, chest pain, and fever. The most common symptom for long COVID patients was fatigue followed by shortness of breath, a cough, and muscle ache.However, that list is growing and now includes erectile dysfunction, hair loss, amnesia, hallucinations, bowel incontinence, limb swelling and apraxia (the inability to perform familiar movements and commands). The new list of symptoms was collected between January 2020 and April 2021 and was based on non-hospitalized patients."The symptoms we identified should help clinicians and clinical guideline developers to improve the assessment of patients with long-term effects from COVID-19, and to subsequently consider how this symptom burden can be best managed," Haroon added.Infected persons were also more likely to report 62 symptoms more frequently 12 weeks after their initial infection compared to those who never had COVID. The researchers grouped symptoms into three separate categories including respiratory symptoms, mental health and cognition, and a broader range of symptoms.Long COVID showed up most often in women, people between the ages of 35 and 69 years old, people living in destitute locations, Black persons, and those employed in social care, teaching/education, healthcare, and people with previous health conditions and disabilities such as smokers or overweight individuals.The United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics reported in June that at least 2 million people are suffering from long COVID. Of those patients, 1.4 million said they first had COVID (or believed they had COVID) at least 12 weeks before their long COVID symptoms. At least 826,000 said it was a year earlier, and 376,000 said they had COVID two years prior to their long COVID symptoms.

https://sputniknews.com/20220725/us-sen-joe-manchin-tests-positive-for-covid-19-experiencing-mild-symptoms-1097786928.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

study, covid-19, science