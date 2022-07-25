International
https://sputniknews.com/20220725/us-sen-joe-manchin-tests-positive-for-covid-19-experiencing-mild-symptoms-1097786928.html
US Senator Joe Manchin Tests Positive for COVID-19, Experiencing Mild Symptoms
US Senator Joe Manchin Tests Positive for COVID-19, Experiencing Mild Symptoms
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US Sen. Joe Manchin said on Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms while continuing to work... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-25T16:37+0000
2022-07-25T16:37+0000
us
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092142516_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_23555ece7573794b61cf42b09207fc85.jpg
Manchin’s COVID-19 infection comes alongside US President Joe Biden’s, who tested positive on Thursday. Biden’s symptoms are almost entirely resolved as of Monday morning, according to presidential physician Kevin O’Connor.A group of 165 staffers from federal agencies and congressional offices on Sunday sent Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer a letter urging them to guarantee the support of Manchin on climate change legislation that he has been reluctant to back amid inflation concerns.The staffers in the letter also suggested Schumer strip Manchin of his chairmanship of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.Machin and Biden’s cases are two of over 90.4 million COVID-19 infections confirmed in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine data. Over 570.3 million cases have been confirmed globally as of Monday, the data said.
https://sputniknews.com/20220721/joe-biden-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1097664681.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092142516_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_35ab1255164a9ed3f754a05ca6c893da.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), covid-19

US Senator Joe Manchin Tests Positive for COVID-19, Experiencing Mild Symptoms

16:37 GMT 25.07.2022
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteSen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves the office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after a lengthy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 30, 2021.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves the office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after a lengthy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2022
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US Sen. Joe Manchin said on Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms while continuing to work remotely.
“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines as I continue to serve West Virginians,” Manchin said via social media.
Manchin’s COVID-19 infection comes alongside US President Joe Biden’s, who tested positive on Thursday. Biden’s symptoms are almost entirely resolved as of Monday morning, according to presidential physician Kevin O’Connor.
A group of 165 staffers from federal agencies and congressional offices on Sunday sent Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer a letter urging them to guarantee the support of Manchin on climate change legislation that he has been reluctant to back amid inflation concerns.
President Joe Biden takes reporters questions on the south lawn of the White House on July 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2022
Joe Biden 'Doing Great' After Testing Positive for COVID-19 - Video
21 July, 14:22 GMT
The staffers in the letter also suggested Schumer strip Manchin of his chairmanship of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Machin and Biden’s cases are two of over 90.4 million COVID-19 infections confirmed in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine data. Over 570.3 million cases have been confirmed globally as of Monday, the data said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала