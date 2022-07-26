https://sputniknews.com/20220726/dallas-love-field-airport-shooting-suspect-had-history-of-mental-health-issues-shot-by-police-1097832933.html

Dallas Love Field Airport Shooting Suspect Had History of Mental Health Issues, Shot by Police

Dallas Love Field Airport Shooting Suspect Had History of Mental Health Issues, Shot by Police

A suspected shooter at Dallas Love Field Airport had a history of mental health issues prior to the incident. But last summer, a Dallas County judge ruled that... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-26T22:43+0000

2022-07-26T22:43+0000

2022-07-26T22:43+0000

texas

shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097833052_0:251:1197:924_1920x0_80_0_0_c9e82463e5e575db16785ff621ee0e87.png

At about 11:00 a.m. on Monday, suspected Dallas airport shooter Portia Odufuwa, 37, arrived at Dallas Love Field airport after being dropped off by an Uber driver. Odufuwa walked into the airport and lingered by the Southwest Airlines ticket counter before entering a bathroom to change into a hooded sweatshirt, police said. She then returned to the check-in counters and produced a handgun.The 37 year-old woman fired three rounds into the ceiling. A police officer appeared to have been roughly 10 feet away from the suspect when she began firing. Video footage shows the officer falling back behind a self-service kiosk before firing at the suspected shooter and wounding her leg.Odufuwa was treated for her leg wound following the incident. She was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and may face other charges.Dallas Officer Ronald Cronin, who has been a police officer for 15 years, shot Odufuwa and is being hailed as a hero who “saved lives.”“To note, the suspect has been prohibited from possessing a firearm since August of 2018,” added Garcia.Prior to the shooting, Odufuwa had a criminal history including arson, bank robbery, criminal trespassing, as well as false reporting. Court records also revealed that the 37 year-old allegedly threatened a hotel front desk clerk with a gun in April 2021 while she was homeless. She provided police with the address of R&B artist Chris Brown’s mansion, whom she falsely claimed was her husband during a previous incident.That incident occurred in October of 2019, when she burned a Texas home to the ground. Odufuwa said she had intentionally set the house on fire after attempting to do so on other occasions, claiming it was once her residence. She told officers she was “God’s prophet” before asking for an attorney and admitting to the arson. Odufuwa was also accused of committing a bank robbery at a Bank of America in Wylie, Texas.Odufuwa was found incompetent to stand trial for the bank robbery charges, and the case was then dismissed when she underwent treatment for mental health. For her crime in April of 2021, a Dallas County judge ruled that she was incompetent to stand trial after she was unable to consult with a lawyer. The judge ruled that she was not a danger to others but ordered her to attend psychological counseling as well as to live in a house that would be organized by a healthcare provider.

https://sputniknews.com/20220725/texas-airport-secure-after-officer-involved-shooting-ground-stop-lifted-1097793392.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

texas, shooting