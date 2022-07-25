International
Texas Airport Secure After Officer-Involved Shooting, Ground Stop Lifted
dallas, federal aviation administration (faa), shooting

Texas Airport Secure After Officer-Involved Shooting, Ground Stop Lifted

22:00 GMT 25.07.2022
© AP Photo / Mike StewartA Delta Airlines aircraft takes off as passengers await the boarding process, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta.
A Delta Airlines aircraft takes off as passengers await the boarding process, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2022
© AP Photo / Mike Stewart
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Dallas Love Field airport in the state of Texas is secure following an officer-involved shooting, Dallas Police Department (DPD) Chief Eddie Garcia said.
"No other individuals were injured in this event, other than the suspect... We wanted to ensure that our community knows that this is not an active situation," Garcia said during a press conference on Monday. "We want to make sure our community knows that there are no other passengers, family members, or people in the airport that are victims."
Garcia said a 37-year-old woman was dropped off at the airport near the ticket counters at around 11:00 a.m. local time (4:00 p.m. GMT). The suspect walked into a nearby restroom and changed her clothing, then she exited the restroom and started firing a handgun into the air, Garcia said.
A police officer in the area, he added, shot the suspect, who was then taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.
A Dallas Love Field airport spokesperson told Sputnik that the ground stop at the airport is lifted.
"The FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] implemented a Ground Stop which has been lifted, but there are residual delays," the spokesperson said. "We recommend contacting the airlines directly for flight status information."
The spokesperson told Sputnik earlier in a separate statement that at approximately 11:23 a.m. local time DPD reported and immediately responded to a potential active shooter. Operations at the airport would be suspended until police concluded their investigation, the spokesperson added.
A Federal Aviation Authority spokesperson told Sputnik that Southwest Airlines flights bound for Dallas Love Field were being held at their departure airports.
Southwest airlines in a travel advisory said due to an ongoing investigation regarding a security event, the airline's operations at the airport may be disrupted for the remainder of today and flights may be delayed and/or canceled.
