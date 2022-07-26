https://sputniknews.com/20220726/brazils-election-crisis-china-and-military-aid-turkish-strike-in-iraq-eu-and-nuclear-energy-1097789658.html

Brazil's Election Crisis, China and Military Aid, Turkish Strike in Iraq, EU and Nuclear Energy

Brazil's Election Crisis, China and Military Aid, Turkish Strike in Iraq, EU and Nuclear Energy

Nathalia Urban, Brazilian journalist at Brazil Wire joins the show to talk about what is happening inside Brazil. Last week ended with a raid on a favela complex in Rio that killed 18 people. 400 police officers were reportedly involved in a raid on organized crime that some witnesses are calling a massacre. The Misfits and Urban discuss whether there is any hope of a change in policing culture with a change in leadership at the top.Cynthia Chung, President and cofounder of the Rising Tide Foundation and is a writer for Strategic Culture Foundation joins the show to talk about Nancy Pelosi’s planned trip to Taiwan. Then they talk about China military aid and how it pales in comparison to how much the United States expends. China has relied more on soft diplomacy rather than offering military aid to other countries, according to Chung. Then they talk about whether the Hunter Biden / China relationship gets much attention in China.Jon Jeter, author and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist has more than 20 years of journalistic experience. He is a former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent on two continents joins the show to talk about the latest headlines. They begin the conversation talking about the US spending billions of dollars on military aid to Ukraine since the armed conflict began in February. And that’s in addition to what other NATO and European Union countries have sent. But the Ukrainians are now asking for more HIMARs. The Washington Post calls these systems among the most sophisticated and reliable that the US has. Then they talk about the potential fallout to Republicans following the airing of the Jan6 hearings and the select committee pursuing testimony from Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.Kevin Kamps, radioactive waste watchdog at Beyond Nuclear, Radioactive Waste Specialist, Beyond Nuclear joins the show to talk about The European Commission has ordered a 15 percent across-the-board reduction in EU gas consumption by next spring, and the German government has actually urged citizens to begin stockpiling firewood for the coming winter. All of that has led to a renewed interest in nuclear power. The problem remains what to do with radioactive waste?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

