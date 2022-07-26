https://sputniknews.com/20220726/airbus-a320-crash-lands-in-colombia-after-engine-failure-reports-say-1097800559.html
Airbus A320 Crash-Lands in Colombia After Engine Failure, Reports Say
Airbus A320 Crash-Lands in Colombia After Engine Failure, Reports Say
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - An Airbus A320 aircraft of the Colombian airline Avianca flying from the Colombian city of Medellin to Bogota has performed an emergency landing at the destination airport after one of the engines failed, local media reported on Tuesday, citing passengers.
The plane, on flight 9351, suffered an engine failure shortly before arriving to the capital, the Semana newspaper said.In the middle of the flight, passengers heard a rumbling noise from one of the engines, after which the noise persisted until the landing, the newspaper reported, citing the flight's passengers.A video circulating online purportedly shows the plane with the passengers cheering and clapping after the aircraft landed.The airline told Semana that during the flight the crew "received a notification about one of the plane's systems and, in accordance with the airline's safety protocols, the captain requested an emergency landing."The civil aviation service of Colombia and the press services of Avianca and El Dorado airport have not yet officially commented on the situation.
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - An Airbus A320 aircraft of the Colombian airline Avianca flying from the Colombian city of Medellin to Bogota has performed an emergency landing at the destination airport after one of the engines failed, local media reported on Tuesday, citing passengers.
The plane, on flight 9351, suffered an engine failure shortly before arriving to the capital, the Semana newspaper said.
In the middle of the flight, passengers heard a rumbling noise from one of the engines, after which the noise persisted until the landing, the newspaper reported, citing the flight's passengers.
A video circulating online purportedly shows the plane with the passengers cheering and clapping after the aircraft landed.
"Passengers celebrated the emergency landing of an Avianca plane that had damage to one of its engines, it occurred in Colombia," the tweet says.
The airline told Semana that during the flight the crew "received a notification about one of the plane's systems and, in accordance with the airline's safety protocols, the captain requested an emergency landing."
The civil aviation service of Colombia and the press services of Avianca and El Dorado airport have not yet officially commented on the situation.