US Under Secretary of Treasury, Envoy for Afghanistan to Meet With Taliban

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson and Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West will meet with representatives of

The meeting will be held during the US delegation visit to Uzbekistan. West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri will participate in the International Conference on Afghanistan on July 25-26.The United States withdrew from Afghanistan last August after the Taliban quickly ascended to power, exacerbating the economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis.* The Taliban is an organization sanctioned by the United Nations for terrorist activities

