US Under Secretary of Treasury, Envoy for Afghanistan to Meet With Taliban
US Under Secretary of Treasury, Envoy for Afghanistan to Meet With Taliban
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson and Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West will meet with representatives of
afghanistan
us
taliban
The meeting will be held during the US delegation visit to Uzbekistan. West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri will participate in the International Conference on Afghanistan on July 25-26.The United States withdrew from Afghanistan last August after the Taliban quickly ascended to power, exacerbating the economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis.* The Taliban is an organization sanctioned by the United Nations for terrorist activities
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson and Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West will meet with representatives of the Taliban while in Uzbekistan to discuss economic problems facing Afghanistan, the State Department announced on Monday.
"On July 27, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson will join Special Representative West for a meeting with the Taliban to address the economic challenges faced by the Afghan people," the statement said.
The meeting will be held during the US delegation visit to Uzbekistan. West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri will participate in the International Conference on Afghanistan on July 25-26.
"During the conference, the U.S. delegation will join the international community to underscore our unwavering support for the Afghan people and to call on the Taliban to fulfill their commitments to the Afghan people and the international community. The international community is committed to a stable, peaceful, and inclusive Afghanistan that respects the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghans – including women and ethnic and religious communities – and that prevents terrorist threat from Afghan soil," the statement said.
The United States withdrew from Afghanistan last August after the Taliban quickly ascended to power, exacerbating the economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis.
* The Taliban is an organization sanctioned by the United Nations for terrorist activities