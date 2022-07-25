Nord Stream Turbine Documents Received From Siemens, But Risks Not Addressed, Gazprom Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday that it had received the documents on the turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from the Canadian authorities from Siemens, but they do not address the previously identified risks.
"Gazprom received documents from the Canadian authorities from Siemens. Gazprom has studied these documents, but is forced to state that they do not eliminate the previously identified risks and raise additional questions. In addition, there are still pending questions from Gazprom regarding EU and UK sanctions, the solution of which is important for the delivery of the engine to Russia," the company wrote on Telegram.
Under these circumstances, Gazprom once again requested immediate support from Siemens in providing the documents and clarifications on the pending questions, the statement added.
Earlier this month, Canada shipped the repaired Nord Stream-1 turbine - which had remained stranded in Montreal because of anti-Russia sanctions - to Germany. It was initially expected that the turbine would arrive in Russia around July 24, but it has not yet reached the country.
The situation concerning the turbine resulted in major concerns in Europe, adding to skyrocketing gas prices.