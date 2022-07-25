https://sputniknews.com/20220725/nord-stream-turbine-documents-received-from-siemens-but-risks-not-addressed-gazprom-says-1097777690.html

Nord Stream Turbine Documents Received From Siemens, But Risks Not Addressed, Gazprom Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday that it had received the documents on the turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from the... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

Under these circumstances, Gazprom once again requested immediate support from Siemens in providing the documents and clarifications on the pending questions, the statement added.Earlier this month, Canada shipped the repaired Nord Stream-1 turbine - which had remained stranded in Montreal because of anti-Russia sanctions - to Germany. It was initially expected that the turbine would arrive in Russia around July 24, but it has not yet reached the country.The situation concerning the turbine resulted in major concerns in Europe, adding to skyrocketing gas prices.

