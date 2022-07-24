https://sputniknews.com/20220724/siemens-sends-necessary-documentation-on-nord-stream-turbine-to-gazprom---reports-1097755732.html

Siemens Sends Necessary Documentation on Nord Stream Turbine to Gazprom - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Siemens Energy has sent Russian energy giant Gazprom an export license issued by Canada for the repair, maintenance and transportation of... 24.07.2022, Sputnik International

According to Kommersant, if the paperwork exchange is completed in time, the turbine will be transported in the coming days. The newspaper specified that because of documentation issues, the turbine had already missed a ferry that left Germany for Helsinki on Saturday.Gazprom said on Wednesday that it had not yet received official documentation that is necessary for the return of the turbine and asked for it again, adding that the guarantee of return directly affects the work of the Nord Stream pipeline.Earlier this month, Canada shipped the repaired Nord Stream-1 turbine, which had remained stranded in Montreal because of Russia-related sanctions, to Germany. It was initially expected that the turbine would arrive in Russia around July 24.

