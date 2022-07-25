International
Biden’s COVID-19 Symptoms Nearly Resolved, His Physician Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms are "almost completely resolved," his physician Kevin O’Connor said on Monday. 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
"His symptoms have now almost completely resolved. When questioned, at this point he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness," O’Connor wrote in his daily memo to Assistant to the President and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Biden’s pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate, and temperature remain normal, he added.O’Connor said the president was responding to therapy as expected, noting that Biden had completed his fourth full day of Paxlovid on Sunday. Biden will continue taking the medication, as well as low dose aspirin as an alternative type of blood thinner.The doctor said that as the BA5 variant was "particularly transmissible," Biden would continue to isolate according to CDC recommendations.
Biden’s COVID-19 Symptoms Nearly Resolved, His Physician Says

15:48 GMT 25.07.2022 (Updated: 15:51 GMT 25.07.2022)
