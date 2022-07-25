https://sputniknews.com/20220725/another-swap-deal-between-israel--hamas-1097758525.html
Last week, Hamas, an Islamic group that controls the Gaza Strip, said that Israel will not get to see the two soldiers held by the movement unless it "pays a price".Israel believes Hamas is holding the bodies of two slain soldiers: Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, both of whom died in 2014 amid the Jewish state's operation in Gaza, Protective Edge. Negotiations regarding their condition, including through Egyptian mediators, have repeatedly hit a brick wall.High DemandsAshraf Al Ajrami, a former Palestinian official, who served as a minister of Palestinian prisoners' affairs, says Hamas doesn't want to release any information about the state of Israeli captives without getting anything in return from the Jewish state.So far, Israel hasn't budged regarding those conditions. Meanwhile, talks revolving around the return of the two soldiers' bodies have also been stalled, with no progress in sight.The reason for this, says Al Ajrami, is the inability of Hamas and Israel to reach an agreement on the number of Palestinian prisoners that would be freed from Israeli prisons.In 2011, Israel retrieved a captured soldier, Gilad Shalit, in a swap for more than a thousand Palestinian inmates. Many of them were serving life sentences in Israeli prisons on charges of terrorism.This time around, Hamas wants to repeat the success of the past and insists on releasing 1,111 prisoners, including the so-called "heavy" ones such as members of the Izz Ad-Din Al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic group. Israel is reluctant to do so, primarily because many of the prisoners it freed in 2011 have returned to their terrorist activity, presenting a threat to society.But Al Ajrami says there's also a political reason.Possible Deal Looming?However, reports suggest that some are trying. In mid-July it was reported that Prime Minister Yair Lapid was holding "advanced talks" with Hamas aiming to reach a deal before the Israeli elections set to be held on November 1.An Egyptian source, who spoke to Sputnik on condition of anonymity, denied that advanced talks were taking place, and Al Ajrami says "an interim Israeli government cannot take such a step."To appease Hamas, the current Israeli government is more likely to take humanitarian or economic steps to ease the suffering of the 2.3 million Gazans, believes the former minister. However, big diplomatic decisions are not on the table, he reassures.
