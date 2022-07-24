https://sputniknews.com/20220724/zeldin-who-investigators-say-man-accused-of-attacking-new-york-congressman-did-not-know-him-1097735983.html
Zeldin Who? Investigators Say Man Accused of Attacking New York Congressman Did Not Know Him
Early reports stated that attendees at the event were under the impression that the alleged attacker was trying to fix "something that was out of place" on the
Investigators looking into the recent attack against New York Rep. Lee Zeldin (R) have revealed that the alleged attacker was not aware of who the congressman was when he chose to storm the stage and brandish a knife.A federal criminal complaint filed on Saturday alleges that suspect David Jakubonis informed investigators that he had been drinking whiskey all day on Thursday, and that he had only got up onto the campaign stage to ask Zeldin whether he was insulting veterans. Jakubonis is an Iraq War veteran, and Zeldin had been specifically addressing a Veterans of Foreign Wars post during this Thursday campaign event.Since the chaotic incident, Jakubonis has been charged with one count of second-degree attempted assault. He has been released from police custody.The Thursday attack unfolded as Zeldin was hosting a campaign event in the town of Perinton, in New York's Monroe County. The congressman is a Republican candidate for the Empire State's gubernatorial race. He did not sustain any injuries from the attack.
Zeldin Who? Investigators Say Man Accused of Attacking New York Congressman Did Not Know Him
Early reports stated that attendees at the event were under the impression that the alleged attacker was trying to fix "something that was out of place" on the stage. He was promptly taken down Joe Chenelly, the director of the American Veterans organization.
Investigators looking into the recent attack against New York Rep. Lee Zeldin (R) have revealed that the alleged attacker was not aware of who the congressman was when he chose to storm the stage and brandish a knife.
A federal criminal complaint filed on Saturday alleges that suspect David Jakubonis informed investigators that he had been drinking whiskey all day on Thursday, and that he had only got up onto the campaign stage to ask Zeldin whether he was insulting veterans.
Jakubonis is an Iraq War veteran, and Zeldin had been specifically addressing a Veterans of Foreign Wars post during this Thursday campaign event.
"[Jakubonis] did not know who the speaker was or that the speaker was a political person," reads the complaint, which also detailed that when he was shown footage of the attack he acknowledged that he "must have checked out."
Since the chaotic incident, Jakubonis has been charged with one count of second-degree attempted assault. He has been released from police custody.
The Thursday attack unfolded as Zeldin was hosting a campaign event in the town of Perinton, in New York's Monroe County. The congressman is a Republican candidate for the Empire State's gubernatorial race. He did not sustain any injuries from the attack.