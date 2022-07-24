https://sputniknews.com/20220724/video-of-traffic-police-making-commuters-wait-patiently-as-tiger-crosses-road-leaves-netizens-in-1097745362.html

Video of Traffic Police Making Commuters Wait Patiently as Tiger Crosses Road Leaves Netizens in Awe

Due to increasing man-animal conflict in India, wild animals often enter residential areas or cross paths with humans.

A video showing a traffic police officer stopping commuters and asking them to stay calm as a tiger makes its way across the road has gone viral on Twitter. The incident reportedly took place in India's Maharashtra state and Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Praveen Kaswan shared the video of it on Twitter, expressing appreciation for the people who waited patiently for the tiger to cross to the other side of the road.The video, which currently has over 180K views, is leaving netizens delighted and lauding the policemen and commuters for their efforts. While one Twitter user said, “We need green corridors for easy passage,” another commented, “Have always seen such things in other countries. Good that something is changing for the good in India.”

