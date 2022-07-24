https://sputniknews.com/20220724/plan-by-drc-to-auction-oil-drilling-rights-in-congo-basin-sparks-concerns-in-uk-1097744346.html

Plan by DRC to Auction Oil Drilling Rights in Congo Basin Sparks Concerns in UK

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has announced its plans to auction permission to extract oil and gas from "16 oil blocks out of the 32 that the country has" on Monday, expanding the auction to some of deposits that overlap the Virunga UNESCO World Heritage site in the Congo Basin - one of the most important wilderness areas left on Earth.According to the DRC government, the decision is a move by a sovereign state that aims to "reduce the poverty of its population and create a basis for socio-economic growth." The Democratic Republic of the Congo remains one of the world's poorest countries, with the World Bank estimating that about 73% of Congolese (some 60 million people) lived on less than $1.90 a day in 2018. The African country's hydrocarbons ministry said the sale of oil and gas permits is scheduled for July 28-29, encompassing 27 oil blocks and three gas permits. However, some UK environmental activists have cast doubts on the DRC decision to encourage oil drilling in the Congo Basin, arguing that it undermines the credibility of the letter of intent signed by Boris Johnson on behalf of the Central African Forest Initiative (Cafi) that included, among other things, a pledge to protect high-value forests and peatlands.The UK's minister for the international environment Lord Goldsmith has condemned the DRC decision.The DRC government has argued that local populations "will benefit during this exploration-production project", touting "several advantages in terms of social interventions," particularly "the construction of schools, roads, etc."In a lengthy op-ed for The New York Times, Dr. Simon Lewis, a professor of global change science at University College London and the University of Leeds, pointed at how the Congo Basin deposits are "the worst place in the world" to drill oil. He focused on how the region is home to thousands of endangered species as well as millions of people who might potentially suffer due to oil drilling activity; while also pointing out that the Congo Basin "slows climate change by removing 1.5 billion tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year."According to the DRC hydrocarbons ministry, operators will be bound by the "polluter-pays principle," meaning that there will be "compensations" depending on whether it is "social, economic or ecological".What is the Congo Basin?The Congo Basin, where nine of the 16 oil blocks for auction are located, is "one of the most important wilderness areas left on Earth," according to the WWF. It is spread across six countries: Cameroon, Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.The basin is home to 10, 000 species of tropical plants, forest elephants, chimpanzees, bonobos, and lowland and mountain gorillas as well as 400 other mammal species, in addition to 1,000 species of birds and 700 species of fish.

