Leader of New Greek Party Says 'Russia is Right', Accuses US & NATO of 'Raising Hell' in Ukraine

On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
24.07.2022
Greece’s former minister of productive reconstruction, environment and energy, Panagiotis Lafazanis, has unveiled the inaugural banner for his new Democratic Movement for National Liberation Party. The banner features captions including "Russia is right" and a large Z symbol closely associated with Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.Likewise, Lafazanis accused the US and NATO of "raising hell in Ukraine" on the banner, as well as "destroying Europe" and "crippling Greece and condemning it to poverty".The politician, who held the ministerial post during the government of former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, also called on the people to topple the "vicious, corrupt, oligarchic, slave political regime" and share the banner online.Lafazanis has previously claimed that his new party seeks to unite several political forces to win back "Greece independence" and end the so-called practice of Athens being used as a front for other western powers.He also looks for Athens to impose an independent foreign policy, involving normalizing relations with all countries, including Russia. Lafazanis stressed that he rejects anti-Russia hysteric and believes that sanctions against Moscow must be lifted.Since February, western countries have found themselves isolated in slapping Russia with sanctions over its special military operation in Ukraine. Most of their allies, including in the Middle East, abstained from jumping on board as sanctions ramped up global oil prices, gas costs in Europe and further disrupted global supply chains which were already heavily crippled by the pandemic.
Athens joined other EU countries in slapping sanctions on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, even as the country faces economic troubles alongside its European neighbors. EU sanctions have only exacerbated its economic woes by ramping up oil and gas prices and disrupting supply chains.
Greece’s former minister of productive reconstruction, environment and energy, Panagiotis Lafazanis, has unveiled the inaugural banner for his new Democratic Movement for National Liberation Party. The banner features captions including "Russia is right" and a large Z symbol closely associated with Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.
Likewise, Lafazanis accused the US and NATO of "raising hell in Ukraine" on the banner, as well as "destroying Europe" and "crippling Greece and condemning it to poverty".
© Democratic Movement for National Liberation PartyA banner of the Democratic Movement for National Liberation Party featuring its leader, Greece’s former minister of productive reconstruction, environment and energy, Panagiotis Lafazanis
A banner of the Democratic Movement for National Liberation Party featuring its leader, Greece’s former minister of productive reconstruction, environment and energy, Panagiotis Lafazanis - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2022
A banner of the Democratic Movement for National Liberation Party featuring its leader, Greece’s former minister of productive reconstruction, environment and energy, Panagiotis Lafazanis
© Democratic Movement for National Liberation Party
The politician, who held the ministerial post during the government of former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, also called on the people to topple the "vicious, corrupt, oligarchic, slave political regime" and share the banner online.
"Send a signal that the US and NATO must be defeated in Ukraine. Say out loud that the American rule must end in our country, Europe and the world. Demand the establishment [of] a pluralistic world order, where even small states have the right to have a voice and a presence,” he said.
Lafazanis has previously claimed that his new party seeks to unite several political forces to win back "Greece independence" and end the so-called practice of Athens being used as a front for other western powers.
He also looks for Athens to impose an independent foreign policy, involving normalizing relations with all countries, including Russia. Lafazanis stressed that he rejects anti-Russia hysteric and believes that sanctions against Moscow must be lifted.
Since February, western countries have found themselves isolated in slapping Russia with sanctions over its special military operation in Ukraine. Most of their allies, including in the Middle East, abstained from jumping on board as sanctions ramped up global oil prices, gas costs in Europe and further disrupted global supply chains which were already heavily crippled by the pandemic.
