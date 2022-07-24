https://sputniknews.com/20220724/leader-of-new-greek-party-says-russia-is-right-accuses-us--nato-of-raising-hell-in-ukraine-1097748264.html

Leader of New Greek Party Says 'Russia is Right', Accuses US & NATO of 'Raising Hell' in Ukraine

Leader of New Greek Party Says 'Russia is Right', Accuses US & NATO of 'Raising Hell' in Ukraine

Athens joined other EU countries in slapping sanctions on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, even as the country faces economic troubles... 24.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-24T13:06+0000

2022-07-24T13:06+0000

2022-07-24T13:06+0000

situation in ukraine

greece

russia

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102658/96/1026589659_0:174:3344:2055_1920x0_80_0_0_ae058ae3c32b14bedcd3ee13e716c98e.jpg

Greece’s former minister of productive reconstruction, environment and energy, Panagiotis Lafazanis, has unveiled the inaugural banner for his new Democratic Movement for National Liberation Party. The banner features captions including "Russia is right" and a large Z symbol closely associated with Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.Likewise, Lafazanis accused the US and NATO of "raising hell in Ukraine" on the banner, as well as "destroying Europe" and "crippling Greece and condemning it to poverty".The politician, who held the ministerial post during the government of former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, also called on the people to topple the "vicious, corrupt, oligarchic, slave political regime" and share the banner online.Lafazanis has previously claimed that his new party seeks to unite several political forces to win back "Greece independence" and end the so-called practice of Athens being used as a front for other western powers.He also looks for Athens to impose an independent foreign policy, involving normalizing relations with all countries, including Russia. Lafazanis stressed that he rejects anti-Russia hysteric and believes that sanctions against Moscow must be lifted.Since February, western countries have found themselves isolated in slapping Russia with sanctions over its special military operation in Ukraine. Most of their allies, including in the Middle East, abstained from jumping on board as sanctions ramped up global oil prices, gas costs in Europe and further disrupted global supply chains which were already heavily crippled by the pandemic.

https://sputniknews.com/20220403/greek-prime-minister-met-with-pro-russia-protests-in-thessaloniki-reports-say-1094444024.html

greece

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

greece, russia, sanctions