https://sputniknews.com/20220403/greek-prime-minister-met-with-pro-russia-protests-in-thessaloniki-reports-say-1094444024.html

Greek Prime Minister Met With Pro-Russia Protests in Thessaloniki, Reports Say

Greek Prime Minister Met With Pro-Russia Protests in Thessaloniki, Reports Say

ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, an advocate for imposing sanctions on Russia, was met with a pro-Russia manifestation in... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-03T13:27+0000

2022-04-03T13:27+0000

2022-04-03T13:39+0000

greece

europe

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102762/35/1027623521_0:375:5184:3291_1920x0_80_0_0_f0dc9a1915172dc1f5a6ff05e1bad6f3.jpg

Demonstrators with Greek and Russian national flags took to the streets of the second largest Greek city on Saturday night, chanting "Greece, Russia, Orthodoxy" in condemnation of the government's approach to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to the portal News Break. The demonstration was accompanied by a motor rally of about 50 cars calling for "peace with Russia", the media said.The rally was organised by the Greek Orthodox club Holy Corps 2012, which called on the city's residents to join "a patriot peaceful rally against Russophobia".Mitsotakis backed a comprehensive package of sanctions imposed on Russia for its special military operation in Ukraine, stressing that these measures will deal a severe blow to Moscow, imperiling its economic and geopolitical stance in the medium- and possibly long-term.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

greece

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

greece, europe, russia