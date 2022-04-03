https://sputniknews.com/20220403/greek-prime-minister-met-with-pro-russia-protests-in-thessaloniki-reports-say-1094444024.html
Greek Prime Minister Met With Pro-Russia Protests in Thessaloniki, Reports Say
Greek Prime Minister Met With Pro-Russia Protests in Thessaloniki, Reports Say
ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, an advocate for imposing sanctions on Russia, was met with a pro-Russia manifestation in... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-03T13:27+0000
2022-04-03T13:27+0000
2022-04-03T13:39+0000
greece
europe
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102762/35/1027623521_0:375:5184:3291_1920x0_80_0_0_f0dc9a1915172dc1f5a6ff05e1bad6f3.jpg
Demonstrators with Greek and Russian national flags took to the streets of the second largest Greek city on Saturday night, chanting "Greece, Russia, Orthodoxy" in condemnation of the government's approach to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to the portal News Break. The demonstration was accompanied by a motor rally of about 50 cars calling for "peace with Russia", the media said.The rally was organised by the Greek Orthodox club Holy Corps 2012, which called on the city's residents to join "a patriot peaceful rally against Russophobia".Mitsotakis backed a comprehensive package of sanctions imposed on Russia for its special military operation in Ukraine, stressing that these measures will deal a severe blow to Moscow, imperiling its economic and geopolitical stance in the medium- and possibly long-term.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
greece
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102762/35/1027623521_0:0:4608:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_de4fdb38976534a934769b9393716fed.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
greece, europe, russia
Greek Prime Minister Met With Pro-Russia Protests in Thessaloniki, Reports Say
13:27 GMT 03.04.2022 (Updated: 13:39 GMT 03.04.2022)
ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, an advocate for imposing sanctions on Russia, was met with a pro-Russia manifestation in Thessaloniki upon his arrival to a forum of the ruling New Democracy party he chairs, Greek media reported on Sunday.
Demonstrators with Greek and Russian national flags took to the streets of the second largest Greek city on Saturday night, chanting "Greece, Russia, Orthodoxy" in condemnation of the government's approach to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to the portal News Break. The demonstration was accompanied by a motor rally of about 50 cars calling for "peace with Russia", the media said.
The rally was organised by the Greek Orthodox club Holy Corps 2012, which called on the city's residents to join "a patriot peaceful rally against Russophobia".
"An unprecedented destruction of everything Russian and provocative sanctions against Russia only harm Greek tourism, Greek exports, and Greek economy. The prices of fuel, gas, and basic necessities are growing daily as a result of NATO sanctions against Russia. Meanwhile, they break down the ties of friendship with our Orthodox Russian brothers in faith", the Holy Corps 2012 said in a statement.
Mitsotakis backed a comprehensive package of sanctions imposed on Russia for its special military operation in Ukraine, stressing that these measures will deal a severe blow to Moscow, imperiling its economic and geopolitical stance in the medium- and possibly long-term.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus