Greece Hit by Major Wildfires as Authorities Work to Evacuate Areas
Greece Hit by Major Wildfires as Authorities Work to Evacuate Areas
ATHENS (Sputnik) - Two strong forest fires are raging in Greece - on the island of Lesbos and in the Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli Forest National Park in the country's...
greece
wildfire
us
california
evacuation
greece
Greece Hit by Major Wildfires as Authorities Work to Evacuate Areas

01:37 GMT 24.07.2022
A firefighter tries to extinguish a forest fire near the beach resort of Vatera, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, Greece, on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
A firefighter tries to extinguish a forest fire near the beach resort of Vatera, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, Greece, on Saturday, July 23, 2022. People were evacuated on Saturday as a wildfire threatened properties near a beach in the southern part of the island, which is also a popular tourist attraction. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2022
© AP Photo / Panagiotis Balaskas
ATHENS (Sputnik) - Two strong forest fires are raging in Greece - on the island of Lesbos and in the Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli Forest National Park in the country’s north-east.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived at the crisis center on Saturday night, according to the prime minister’s office.
The fire on Lesbos began on Saturday morning, and has since approached the resort town of Vatera, forcing people to evacuate. Figures suggest upwards of 450 individuals have been evacuated Saturday.
The fire at the Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli Forest National Park, a protected area of national and European significance, began on Thursday afternoon, with over 300 firefighters and 68 vehicles currently involved in extinguishing the blaze. Multiple special firefighting planes and a helicopter have also been tapped for the operation.
A total of over 50 wildfires started in Greece in the past 24 hours, according to the country’s firefighting service. Some 200 lumberjacks are said to also be working in the area to help maintain the forests and provide clearings to block the flames from spreading.
Stateside, Americans have also been working to clamp down on a blaze that has already burned through over 6,000 acres near California's Yosemite National Park. The latest figures released by Cal Fire states that the Oak Fire has churched some 9,500 acres in the state's Mariposa County.
The blaze has yet to be contained by officials. Some 10 structures have been destroyed, with five other sustaining damages.
