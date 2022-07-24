https://sputniknews.com/20220724/china-launches-wentian-laboratory-module-to-tiangong-space-station-1097744028.html

The launch took place at 14:22 local time (06:22 GMT).The laboratory module Wentian consists of three parts: the working compartment, the airlock compartment, and the resource compartment. As of now, Wentian, which is 17.9 meters (55.7 feet) long, has a maximum diameter of 4.2 meters and a launch weight of 23 tons, is the largest spacecraft launched by China.The Mengtian research module is also expected to dock to the Tiangong station this year.

