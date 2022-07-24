https://sputniknews.com/20220724/china-launches-wentian-laboratory-module-to-tiangong-space-station-1097744028.html
China Launches Wentian Laboratory Module to Tiangong Space Station
China Launches Wentian Laboratory Module to Tiangong Space Station
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Long March-5B carrier rocket with the Wentian laboratory module for China's Tiangong orbital station was launched on Sunday from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on Hainan as broadcast by China Central Television.
The launch took place at 14:22 local time (06:22 GMT).The laboratory module Wentian consists of three parts: the working compartment, the airlock compartment, and the resource compartment. As of now, Wentian, which is 17.9 meters (55.7 feet) long, has a maximum diameter of 4.2 meters and a launch weight of 23 tons, is the largest spacecraft launched by China.The Mengtian research module is also expected to dock to the Tiangong station this year.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Long March-5B carrier rocket with the Wentian laboratory module for China's Tiangong orbital station was launched on Sunday from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on Hainan as broadcast by China Central Television.
The launch took place at 14:22 local time (06:22 GMT).
The laboratory module Wentian consists of three parts: the working compartment, the airlock compartment, and the resource compartment. As of now, Wentian, which is 17.9 meters (55.7 feet) long, has a maximum diameter of 4.2 meters and a launch weight of 23 tons, is the largest spacecraft launched by China.
The Mengtian research module is also expected to dock to the Tiangong station this year.