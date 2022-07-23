https://sputniknews.com/20220723/president-biden-receives-treatment-for-covid-19-1097714359.html
President Biden Receives Treatment for COVID-19
President Biden Receives Treatment for COVID-19
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Steve Bannon found Guilty in contempt of Congress, Joe Biden COVID... 23.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-23T04:33+0000
2022-07-23T04:33+0000
2022-07-23T10:34+0000
radio sputnik
the backstory
vietnam
borders
radio
hunter biden
joe biden
ukraine
steve bannon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/16/1097714213_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_df9daad017e1660012812d6300fd41b9.png
President Biden Receives Treatment for COVID19
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Steve Bannon found Guilty in contempt of Congress, and Congressman Lee Zeldin attacked in New York.
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Steve Bannon Found Guilty, Hunter Biden Legal Troubles, and Joe Biden's Crave for AttentionTodd Bensman - Senior National Security Fellow and Author | Illegal Immigration Encouraged by the Biden Administration, Illegal Immigrants Bussed Across America, and Economic Hardships of Illegal Immigration on AmericaIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about Hunter Biden's dramatic decline, this generation's sense of entitlement, and Biden supporters. Tyler discussed Hunter Biden and his addiction to gain attention. Tyler explained his youth in Delaware and President Biden's lack of attention to his children.In the second hour, Lee and Tyler Nixon spoke with Todd Bensman about the large groups of migrant caravans, racism arguments about immigration, and border towns voting red. Todd talked about his discussions with voters and their turn to vote for Republicans, due to immigration policies. Todd described the Democratic viewpoint on immigration and the belief that "no human is illegal".We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
vietnam
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/16/1097714213_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_86b9d2787f54e20c5d244d8532e6fa02.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
radio sputnik, the backstory, vietnam, borders, аудио, radio, hunter biden, joe biden, ukraine, steve bannon
President Biden Receives Treatment for COVID-19
04:33 GMT 23.07.2022 (Updated: 10:34 GMT 23.07.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Steve Bannon found Guilty in contempt of Congress, Joe Biden COVID update, and Congressman Lee Zeldin attacked in New York.
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Steve Bannon Found Guilty, Hunter Biden Legal Troubles, and Joe Biden's Crave for Attention
Todd Bensman - Senior National Security Fellow and Author | Illegal Immigration Encouraged by the Biden Administration, Illegal Immigrants Bussed Across America, and Economic Hardships of Illegal Immigration on America
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about Hunter Biden's dramatic decline, this generation's sense of entitlement, and Biden supporters. Tyler discussed Hunter Biden and his addiction to gain attention. Tyler explained his youth in Delaware and President Biden's lack of attention to his children.
In the second hour, Lee and Tyler Nixon spoke with Todd Bensman about the large groups of migrant caravans, racism arguments about immigration, and border towns voting red. Todd talked about his discussions with voters and their turn to vote for Republicans, due to immigration policies. Todd described the Democratic viewpoint on immigration and the belief that "no human is illegal".
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik