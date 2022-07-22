https://sputniknews.com/20220722/un-on-trust-during-grain-deal-talks-russia-kept-promises-made-regarding-azovstal-1097707678.html

UN on Trust During Grain Deal Talks: Russia Kept Promises Made Regarding Azovstal

UN on Trust During Grain Deal Talks: Russia Kept Promises Made Regarding Azovstal

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia kept its promises regarding the Azovstal in Mariupol, a senior UN official said on Friday, when asked whether Moscow should... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-22T17:08+0000

2022-07-22T17:08+0000

2022-07-22T17:08+0000

russia

ukraine

grain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1a/1095788981_0:65:1688:1015_1920x0_80_0_0_5ca174b82afd7d514448087c158beb16.jpg

Earlier in the day, the defense ministers of Russia and Turkey and the infrastructure minister of Ukraine met in Istanbul to ink a UN-brokered deal on Ukraine grain and food exports."The UN was very directly involved in Azovstal operations back in April and which were agreements between the Russian Ministry of Defense, in particular, Ukrainian forces, the United Nations, the ICRC [the International Committee of the Red Cross] and those negotiations were successful in the sense promises made were kept," the official told journalists at the briefing.The official also praised Turkey's role in the negotiations."Turkish role has been absolutely central in these negotiations ... It is important to get the militaries, two parties involved," the official added.Mariupol came under Russian control on April 21, and the remaining Azov-affiliated Ukrainian militants sheltered at the Azovstal plant. Russia offered safe exit to all those who agreed to surrender and lay down arms. The gradual exodus from Azovstal ended on May 20, when a total of 2,400 Ukrainian militants surrendered and the plant went under the control of Russian forces.

https://sputniknews.com/20220524/us-volunteer-azovstal-surrender-prompted-shift-in-western-public-view-of-russias-ukraine-op-1095745855.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, grain