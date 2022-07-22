International
https://sputniknews.com/20220722/un-on-trust-during-grain-deal-talks-russia-kept-promises-made-regarding-azovstal-1097707678.html
UN on Trust During Grain Deal Talks: Russia Kept Promises Made Regarding Azovstal
UN on Trust During Grain Deal Talks: Russia Kept Promises Made Regarding Azovstal
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia kept its promises regarding the Azovstal in Mariupol, a senior UN official said on Friday, when asked whether Moscow should... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-22T17:08+0000
2022-07-22T17:08+0000
russia
ukraine
grain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1a/1095788981_0:65:1688:1015_1920x0_80_0_0_5ca174b82afd7d514448087c158beb16.jpg
Earlier in the day, the defense ministers of Russia and Turkey and the infrastructure minister of Ukraine met in Istanbul to ink a UN-brokered deal on Ukraine grain and food exports."The UN was very directly involved in Azovstal operations back in April and which were agreements between the Russian Ministry of Defense, in particular, Ukrainian forces, the United Nations, the ICRC [the International Committee of the Red Cross] and those negotiations were successful in the sense promises made were kept," the official told journalists at the briefing.The official also praised Turkey's role in the negotiations."Turkish role has been absolutely central in these negotiations ... It is important to get the militaries, two parties involved," the official added.Mariupol came under Russian control on April 21, and the remaining Azov-affiliated Ukrainian militants sheltered at the Azovstal plant. Russia offered safe exit to all those who agreed to surrender and lay down arms. The gradual exodus from Azovstal ended on May 20, when a total of 2,400 Ukrainian militants surrendered and the plant went under the control of Russian forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20220524/us-volunteer-azovstal-surrender-prompted-shift-in-western-public-view-of-russias-ukraine-op-1095745855.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1a/1095788981_124:0:1564:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6f71bed2b4f5774e32d060572afee4e7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, grain

UN on Trust During Grain Deal Talks: Russia Kept Promises Made Regarding Azovstal

17:08 GMT 22.07.2022
© Russin Defence Ministry / Go to the photo bankThe work of sapper units at the Azovstal plant
The work of sapper units at the Azovstal plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2022
© Russin Defence Ministry
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia kept its promises regarding the Azovstal in Mariupol, a senior UN official said on Friday, when asked whether Moscow should be trusted when it comes to a grain deal with Ukraine.
Earlier in the day, the defense ministers of Russia and Turkey and the infrastructure minister of Ukraine met in Istanbul to ink a UN-brokered deal on Ukraine grain and food exports.
"The UN was very directly involved in Azovstal operations back in April and which were agreements between the Russian Ministry of Defense, in particular, Ukrainian forces, the United Nations, the ICRC [the International Committee of the Red Cross] and those negotiations were successful in the sense promises made were kept," the official told journalists at the briefing.
In this handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry, service members of Ukrainian forces who have surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant stand in line in the Russia-controlled port city of Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republi - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2022
Situation in Ukraine
US Volunteer: Azovstal Surrender Prompted Shift in Western Public View of Russia's Ukraine Op
24 May, 17:49 GMT
The official also praised Turkey's role in the negotiations.
"Turkish role has been absolutely central in these negotiations ... It is important to get the militaries, two parties involved," the official added.
Mariupol came under Russian control on April 21, and the remaining Azov-affiliated Ukrainian militants sheltered at the Azovstal plant. Russia offered safe exit to all those who agreed to surrender and lay down arms. The gradual exodus from Azovstal ended on May 20, when a total of 2,400 Ukrainian militants surrendered and the plant went under the control of Russian forces.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала