US House Passes Legislation Providing Federal Protections for Contraception
US House Passes Legislation Providing Federal Protections for Contraception
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed the Right to Contraception Act - sponsored by Congresswoman Kathy Manning - that... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International
US House Passes Legislation Providing Federal Protections for Contraception
16:34 GMT 21.07.2022 (Updated: 16:35 GMT 21.07.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed the Right to Contraception Act - sponsored by Congresswoman Kathy Manning - that provides federal protections for access to, and use of, contraceptives.
The lawmakers passed the bill in a 228-195 vote, with two members voting present. Eight Republicans joined Democrats in support of the legislation.
"A person has a statutory right under this Act to obtain contraceptives and to engage in contraception, and a health care provider has a corresponding right to provide contraceptives, contraception, and information related to contraception," the text of the bill says.
Congressional action is necessary to protect access to contraceptives, further public health and combat efforts to restrict access to reproductive health care, the bill also says.
The bill came in response to the June US Supreme Court decision overturning federal abortion protections granted by the Roe v. Wade ruling. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that previous decisions, including the Griswold v. Connecticut ruling that protects the right of married couples to use contraceptives, could be reconsidered by the high court.
According to the bill of the text, the US Attorney General may commence a civil action against any state or government official that violates the bill’s protections for contraceptives. Private individuals and entities can also sue any state or official that violates the protections granted by the bill.
The bill defines contraception as any action taken to prevent pregnancy, including contraceptives, fertility-awareness methods and sterilization procedures.