https://sputniknews.com/20220721/us-house-passes-legislation-providing-federal-protections-for-contraception-1097669051.html

US House Passes Legislation Providing Federal Protections for Contraception

US House Passes Legislation Providing Federal Protections for Contraception

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed the Right to Contraception Act - sponsored by Congresswoman Kathy Manning - that... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-21T16:34+0000

2022-07-21T16:34+0000

2022-07-21T16:35+0000

us

roe v. wade

contraception

contraceptive

u.s. supreme court

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106561/71/1065617171_0:151:1920:1231_1920x0_80_0_0_c487923ca818ccf3e41fe132cc496da2.jpg

The lawmakers passed the bill in a 228-195 vote, with two members voting present. Eight Republicans joined Democrats in support of the legislation.Congressional action is necessary to protect access to contraceptives, further public health and combat efforts to restrict access to reproductive health care, the bill also says.The bill came in response to the June US Supreme Court decision overturning federal abortion protections granted by the Roe v. Wade ruling. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that previous decisions, including the Griswold v. Connecticut ruling that protects the right of married couples to use contraceptives, could be reconsidered by the high court.According to the bill of the text, the US Attorney General may commence a civil action against any state or government official that violates the bill’s protections for contraceptives. Private individuals and entities can also sue any state or official that violates the protections granted by the bill.The bill defines contraception as any action taken to prevent pregnancy, including contraceptives, fertility-awareness methods and sterilization procedures.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, roe v. wade, contraception, contraceptive, u.s. supreme court