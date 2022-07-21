New York Authorities Detect First Polio Case Originating in US Since 1979

https://sputniknews.com/20220721/new-york-authorities-say-detected-first-polio-case-originating-in-us-since-1979-1097672833.html
"The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and the Rockland County Department of Health today alerted the public to a case of polio in a Rockland County resident," the statement said. "State and County health officials are advising medical practitioners and healthcare providers to be vigilant for additional cases."The last polio case in the United States was when an infected traveler entered the country in 1993, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).The NYSDOH said the polio vaccine is included on the CDC’s standard child immunization schedule, making those already vaccinated face a lower risk of contracting the disease. It strongly recommends unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated or boosted.Polio is a highly contagious viral disease whose symptoms include fatigue, fever, stiffness and muscle pain, the NYSDOH said.Polio in rare cases results in paralysis or death, the NYSDOH added.The polio vaccine, developed by Jonas Salk, was first introduced in 1955. Since 1988, polio cases have dropped by more than 99%, with only six cases reported in 2021, according to the World Health Organization.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A first case of polio originating in the United States since 1979 has been detected, the New York State Department of Health said in a statement on Thursday.
"The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and the Rockland County Department of Health today alerted the public to a case of polio in a Rockland County resident," the statement said. "State and County health officials are advising medical practitioners and healthcare providers to be vigilant for additional cases."
The last polio case in the United States was when an infected traveler entered the country in 1993, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The NYSDOH said the polio vaccine is included on the CDC’s standard child immunization schedule, making those already vaccinated face a lower risk of contracting the disease. It strongly recommends unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated or boosted.
Polio is a highly contagious viral disease whose symptoms include fatigue, fever, stiffness and muscle pain, the NYSDOH said.
Polio in rare cases results in paralysis or death, the NYSDOH added.
The polio vaccine, developed by Jonas Salk, was first introduced in 1955. Since 1988, polio cases have dropped by more than 99%, with only six cases reported in 2021, according to the World Health Organization.