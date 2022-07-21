https://sputniknews.com/20220721/its-insulting-light-sentence-for-ex-us-police-officer-involved-in-floyd-killing-angers-family-1097676441.html

'It's Insulting': Light Sentence for Ex-US Police Officer Involved in Floyd Killing Angers Family

'It's Insulting': Light Sentence for Ex-US Police Officer Involved in Floyd Killing Angers Family

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US District Court Judge's decision to sentence one of four police officers involved in the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 to 2½...

"I think that it’s insulting that he didn’t get the maximum amount of time," said Floyd’s brother Philonise during a news conference following the sentence on Thursday. Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Thomas Lane to a sentence below the 5.25 years that was at the low end of sentencing guidelines, The Washington Post reported. Prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence Lane to as much as 6 1/2 years, arguing that Lane, a white man, had a chance to stop his colleague, Derek Chauvin, from kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes but opted not to.Floyd’s girlfriend Courtney Ross also expressed her displeasure and disappointment at a conference reported by Pauline Le, an Emmy-nominated reporter with WCCO, CBS Minnesota and posted on Twitter.On May 25, 2020, 17-year-old Darnella Frazier videotaped former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and lying face down on the ground. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in state court and is serving a 22 1/2-year state sentence simultaneously with a 21-year sentence for federal civil rights charges.

