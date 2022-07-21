https://sputniknews.com/20220721/china-outraged-over-pelosi-taiwan-visit-putin-visits-iran-uk-economy-meltdown-1097637157.html

China Outraged Over Pelosi Taiwan Visit; Putin Visits Iran; UK Economy Meltdown

Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. China is warning that the US will "bear all consequences" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi goes through with her planned visit to the Chinese province of Taiwan.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss Russian sanctions blowback. The UK is facing the highest inflation in 40 years. Also, Germany's chemical plants are on the verge of shutting down and EU leaders are voluntarily making their citizens suffer in their fanatic frenzy to smite Russia.Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the summit in Iran. President Putin has argued that the West came to power through the robbery of other people and has no model for the future. Also, Russia, India, and Iran have a new trade corridor that will make them transportation powerhouses.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the Global South. The US Southern Command is concerned about Russian media popularity in Latin America. Also, former Brazilian president Lula De SIlva is poised to regain power.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The struggle between Hezbollah and Israel has deepened over the gas fields off the coast of Lebanon. Also, we discuss the Yemen army of Ansar Allah.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Israel and NATO. Miko Peled writes that NATO, the US military umbrella organization, is the most dangerous military alliance on the planet. Also, we discuss how Israel is destroying any hope for a two-state solution.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Asia. Sri Lankan parliament speaker Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected as the new president. Also, US warships continue to traverse the Taiwanese straights.Alexander Suarez, co-host of Eclectic Radical Show and author of 15 books, including "Embassy Protectors and The Diplomat," joins us to discuss Venezuela. We discuss Alex Suarez's new book, The Diplomat, about kidnapped Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab. Also, we discuss the failure of US sanctions against Venezuela.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

