Poll: US Supreme Court Approval Rating Decreases to 38%

Poll: US Supreme Court Approval Rating Decreases to 38%

"The sharp decline in approval in July follows the Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, overruling the 1973 Roe v Wade decision, which announced a federal constitutional right to abortion in all 50 states," a release on the poll said.In May, 44% of Americans approved of the work of the Supreme Court and in March, 54% approved. By contrast, the high court's approval stood at 66% in September, the release said.The decline in approval comes after the Supreme Court overturned its earlier ruling in the Roe v. Wade case concerning abortion, the release said.Poll results also revealed that 56% of Americans favor the Supreme Court ruling that the Second Amendment protects the right to possess a gun outside the home and 44% oppose the expansion of gun rights, the release said."[C]ompared to the May survey, this was a ten-percentage-point decrease in those favoring the ruling and a ten-point increase in those opposed," the release added.Majorities of Republicans and independents favor the ruling on protection of gun rights and a large majority of Democrats oppose it, according to the release.

