More Truth About the Weapons Sent Into Ukraine
More Truth About the Weapons Sent Into Ukraine
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Putin visiting Tehran, and a record heatwave hitting...
2022-07-20T08:18+0000
2022-07-20T08:18+0000
2022-07-20T08:18+0000
More Truth about the Weapons Sent into Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Putin visiting Tehran, and a record heatwave hitting Europe.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Zelensky Fires SBU Officials, Treason Charges, and Intelligence Failures in UkraineJohn Mark Dougan - Former U.S. Police Officer, and Citizen Journalist in Russia | Globalists Using Proxy Wars, Brittney Griner, and Aiden AslinIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Mark Sleboda about the treason accusations by President Zelensky, HIMARS missile systems, and the bridge in Crimea. Mark discussed the bridge in Crimean and the threats by Ukraine to destroy it. Mark talked about the Ukrainian plane that crashed in Greece and the artillery shells used by the Kiev regime.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with John Mark Dougan about Russian culture, Aiden Aslin's interview, and media propaganda about the Aslin interview. John spoke about his hour-long interview with prisoner Aiden Aslin and Aiden's accusations of a US weapon smuggling operation. John described the Russian people's view on the Brittney Griner coverage and the disrespect in America for the National Anthem.
More Truth About the Weapons Sent Into Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Putin visiting Tehran, and a record heatwave hitting Europe.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Zelensky Fires SBU Officials, Treason Charges, and Intelligence Failures in Ukraine
John Mark Dougan - Former U.S. Police Officer, and Citizen Journalist in Russia | Globalists Using Proxy Wars, Brittney Griner, and Aiden Aslin
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Mark Sleboda about the treason accusations by President Zelensky, HIMARS missile systems, and the bridge in Crimea. Mark discussed the bridge in Crimean and the threats by Ukraine to destroy it. Mark talked about the Ukrainian plane that crashed in Greece and the artillery shells used by the Kiev regime.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with John Mark Dougan about Russian culture, Aiden Aslin's interview, and media propaganda about the Aslin interview. John spoke about his hour-long interview with prisoner Aiden Aslin and Aiden's accusations of a US weapon smuggling operation. John described the Russian people's view on the Brittney Griner coverage and the disrespect in America for the National Anthem.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik