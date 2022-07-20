Justin Bieber Set to Win Hearts in India in October as He Resumes World Tour
© AFP 2022 / Valerie MaconSinger-songwriter Justin Bieber (R) arrives on the red carpet for the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016.
After being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which led to partial face paralysis temporarily, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber was forced to postpone performances in his massive world tour at 75 locations in Asia, South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.
Singer Justin Bieber is set to rock the stage as he resumes his "Justice World Tour," and will be performing in October at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
The "Baby" and "Let Me Love You" hit song maker will set off his European festival run by resuming the "Justice World Tour" from July 31 at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy.
He will continue on his international tour with performances in India and other places in Asia, South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and then back to Europe in 2023.
© Photo : TwitterSinging star Justin Bieber all set to resume his "Justice World Tour" from 31 July.
© Photo : Twitter
The Justice World Tour will cover over 30 countries and see performances at more than 125 shows from July 31, 2022 to March, 2023.
Having sold in excess of 1.3 million tickets so far for his tour, Bieber fans worldwide are excited to witness him spread his magic on stage once again.
© Photo : TwitterFans react to singing star Justin Bieber all set to perform in India in October as he resumes his "Justice World Tour"
© Photo : Twitter
