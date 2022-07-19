https://sputniknews.com/20220719/twitter-musk-begin-battle-in-court-over-attempted-cancellation-of-44bln-acquisition-1097589806.html

Twitter, Musk Begin Battle in Court Over Attempted Cancellation of $44Bln Acquisition

Twitter, Musk Begin Battle in Court Over Attempted Cancellation of $44Bln Acquisition

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Legal teams representing social media company Twitter and entrepreneur Elon Musk appeared in a Delaware court on Tuesday to begin legal... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-19T15:46+0000

2022-07-19T15:46+0000

2022-07-19T15:46+0000

tech

lawsuit

twitter

elon musk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096132787_0:0:2995:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_67b68353c7ef60b809fc26d6b15860c0.jpg

Twitter’s legal team pushed for a trial on the matter within the next 60-75 days, placing it in mid-September. Media coverage of the deal and its challenges have harmed the country and will continue to do so, justifying expedited proceedings, the legal team said.Musk’s team is instead advocating for a February 2023 trial date in order to engage in discovery to determine the number of bots on Twitter. Musk is attempting to cancel the deal over concerns about the number of fake and spam accounts on the platform. Musk’s team strongly believes that the proportion of spam and fake accounts is higher than the 5% the company reported as a basis for the deal.The legal team representing Twitter addressed Musk’s claims about bot accounts, claiming that the company made clear that the 5% figure and the process used to determine it could be flawed.Musk may be "running out the clock" to try and wear down Twitter and its business by asking for a later trial date, Twitter’s legal team also said.

https://sputniknews.com/20220713/elon-musk-reacts-after-twitter-sues-him-for-pulling-out-of-44-bln-buyout-1097259397.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

tech, lawsuit, twitter, elon musk