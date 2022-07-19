https://sputniknews.com/20220719/putin-praises-record-high-trade-turnover-with-iran-at-meeting-with-raisi-1097585813.html

Putin Praises Record-High Trade Turnover With Iran at Meeting With Raisi

The Russian leader arrived in Tehran earlier in the day in order to take part in a high-level meeting with his counterparts from Turkey and Iran. Apart from... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has heaped praised on a record-high trade turnover with Iran during his bilateral meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi on 19 July. The Russian leader stressed that the bilateral relations are developing at a good pace: Putin has emphasized that Russia and Iran are strengthening cooperation on international security and making a significant contribution to the settlement of the Syrian crisis.President Raisi, for his part, voiced hopes that Putin's visit to Tehran would become a "turning point" in the Russian-Iranian ties."I hope that your visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran will be a turning point in terms of the development of relations between the two countries, as well as regional and international cooperation," Raisi said during the meeting.

