Putin Praises Record-High Trade Turnover With Iran at Meeting With Raisi
The Russian leader arrived in Tehran earlier in the day in order to take part in a high-level meeting with his counterparts from Turkey and Iran. Apart from... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International
14:12 GMT 19.07.2022 (Updated: 14:18 GMT 19.07.2022)
The Russian leader arrived in Tehran earlier in the day in order to take part in a high-level meeting with his counterparts from Turkey and Iran. Apart from the trilateral talks, Vladimir Putin planned bilateral negotiations with Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ebrahim Raisi.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has heaped praised on a record-high trade turnover with Iran during his bilateral meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi on 19 July. The Russian leader stressed that the bilateral relations are developing at a good pace:
Putin has emphasized that Russia and Iran are strengthening cooperation on international security and making a significant contribution to the settlement of the Syrian crisis.
President Raisi, for his part, voiced hopes that Putin's visit to Tehran would become a "turning point" in the Russian-Iranian ties.
"I hope that your visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran will be a turning point in terms of the development of relations between the two countries, as well as regional and international cooperation," Raisi said during the meeting.