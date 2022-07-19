https://sputniknews.com/20220719/from-economic-ties-to-grain-exports--syrian-crisis-whats-on-the-agenda-of-putins-visit-to-iran-1097448952.html

From Economic Ties to Grain Exports & Syrian Crisis: What's on the Agenda of Putin’s Visit to Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin is heading to Tehran for talks with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts, Ebrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to cover a range of issues, from grain exports to the Syrian conflict.Putin's Bilateral Meeting With RaisiThe Russian president’s visit to Tehran on Tuesday is due to begin with him meeting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.According to Bogdanov, Moscow sees Raisi as “a reliable partner and like-minded person in the context of global changes.”Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov in turn said that during the Tuesday summit, Putin and his Iranian counterpart will discuss issues related to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).“Moscow will continue efforts in this direction and deems it important that contacts pertaining to the JCPOA be continued. We support the dialogue that was established with the mediation of the European Union between Iran and the United States and regard this dialogue as obvious evidence of Tehran's focus on finding compromises to resume the full implementation of the JCPOA,” Ushakov emphasized.Russian President's Bilateral Talks With Erdogan After his talks with Raisi, Putin is set to sit down for bilateral talks with Erdogan to focus on a number of pressing issues.Ushakov, for his part, noted that the leaders of Russia and Turkey would also most likely discuss the export of Ukrainian grain. On July 13, Istanbul hosted the first consultations between representatives of the UN, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine on the issue of unblocking Ukrainian ports for the export of agricultural products. “We are ready to continue working on this track,” Ushakov emphasized.Trilateral Meeting on Syria After bilateral meetings, Putin will take part in a trilateral summit with Raisi and Erdogan to discuss the Syrian settlement.Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Peskov noted in remarks on Monday, July 18, that the summit woul provide a "good opportunity to discuss international and regional problems."During the summit, Putin is expected to inform Raisi and Erdogan about the course of the Russian special operation in Ukraine and how the operation influenced the global agenda.According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, a joint statement is expected after the trilateral summit of the heads of state, who are the guarantors of the Astana peace process on Syria, the draft of which “has been prepared and has already practically been agreed (upon).”*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

