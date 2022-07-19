https://sputniknews.com/20220719/one-person-injured-in-suspected-stabbing-attack-in-jerusalem-1097586880.html
One Person Injured in Suspected Stabbing Attack in Jerusalem
One Person Injured in Suspected Stabbing Attack in Jerusalem
19.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-19T14:35+0000
2022-07-19T14:35+0000
2022-07-19T14:35+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo/logo-social.png
2022
News
en_EN
middle east
One Person Injured in Suspected Stabbing Attack in Jerusalem
Being updated