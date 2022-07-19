International
Breaking News: One Person Injured in Suspected Stabbing Attack in Jerusalem
https://sputniknews.com/20220719/one-person-injured-in-suspected-stabbing-attack-in-jerusalem-1097586880.html
One Person Injured in Suspected Stabbing Attack in Jerusalem
One Person Injured in Suspected Stabbing Attack in Jerusalem
19.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-19T14:35+0000
2022-07-19T14:35+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo/logo-social.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east

One Person Injured in Suspected Stabbing Attack in Jerusalem

14:35 GMT 19.07.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала