'Man Baby': Trump Was on Adderall During Presidency, Joe Rogan Claims

2022-07-19

2022-07-19T13:57+0000

2022-07-19T13:57+0000

Podcast host Joe Rogan has ripped into former US President Donald Trump, claiming that he uses Adderall to improve his attention span and maintain energy levels.Adderall is a drug used in Attention Deficit Hypertension Disorder treatment which is frequently abused by people who want to stay awake and remain energized.In his podcast, Rogan discussed Trump's unusually high energy levels with fellow comedian Tom Segura.Rogan quickly asserted that Trump was on Adderall, with Segura riding the wave of speculation and citing "multiple people" who were involved in 'The Apprentice' who suggested that Trump was "f***ing gassed up for shoots."The two also addressed Trump's alleged attention span deficit, recalling reports that claimed that the former president found it difficult to concentrate on CIA briefings and failed to take bad news well.Regarding the latter, Rogan blasted the former president as a "man baby". The podcast host went on to distance himself from Trump and said that he had multiple opportunities to have the former president on his show, but refused every time.Rogan’s allegations come shortly after Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed that Trump's successor Joe Biden also used drugs, this time cognitive enhancers, during his presidential campaign, citing an unnamed witness reportedly familiar with the matter. According to Carlson, Biden was "like a child" without his drugs, which he took before public appearances under the supervision of his wife Jill.While Biden has always denied using cognitive-boosting medication, Trump, for his part, praises himself as healthy and energetic.

